Key takeaways: Springfield police handcuffed Mylie Hyder after she tried to oppose Flock cameras during public comment.

The council voted 5-3 to delay a review of the city’s license plate reader contracts.

Another attendee, freelance photographer Noah Powell, said police handcuffed him and issued a ticket.

Flock cameras have drawn protests nationwide over how police track vehicles and search the data. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A woman has been arrested after protesting Flock cameras at a city council meeting.

A woman from Springfield, Missouri, walked up to the city council, hoping to say a few words about surveillance cameras. Minutes later, she was in handcuffs.

According to the footage reviewed by 404media, a cop grabbed the woman’s arms and pulled her out of the room.

“I can do this all night. I get paid by the hour,” the cop said.

Mylie Hyder had never attended a public meeting before. She had recently moved to Springfield and thought a city council meeting might be a straightforward way to get involved in her new community.

As reported by 404Media, Hyder was one of 2 people arrested or detained during the September 21st city council meeting. The meeting descended into shouting, and police intervened to remove dissatisfied citizens.

Council members voted to delay a review of the city's use of Flock Safety automated license plate readers (ALPRs).

The cameras, which automatically scan license plates and can help law enforcement search for vehicles, have become a growing flashpoint in communities across the US. Springfield has 41 Flock cameras, according to Flock's transparency portal.

City council undermines freedom of speech

City Councilor Brandon Jenson had proposed a resolution calling for a comprehensive review of contracts related to the city's ALPR system. The proposal was supposed to give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the technology.

Instead, Mayor Jeff Schrag moved to send the resolution to committee, effectively putting off the discussion and preventing public comment on the proposal. The council voted 5-3 to do so.

Jenson had argued before the vote that residents deserved answers.

“All I’m trying to do is get people answers to some real questions that they’ve brought to us for months. And it’s a shame that it comes to this sort of, I guess, theater that I’m a part of to try to get those answers,” he said, according to 404 Media.

“This isn’t how government is supposed to run. It’s just disappointing. And we’re not even allowing folks to speak who clearly came out to share their voices tonight.”

The Springfield community isn’t happy with Flock cameras

When the vote passed, someone in the audience shouted, "Bullshit!" The room erupted in boos and yelling.

Schrag paused the meeting, ordered people to leave, and turned off the cameras recording the proceedings. Springfield's public system does provide recordings of city council meetings, including the September 21st meeting.

As people filed out, police detained Noah Powell, a freelance photographer who had been yelling at city leaders. Powell told 404 Media that he was handcuffed for roughly 5 minutes and ticketed.

He later said he intended to challenge the charge.

A woman opposing Flock cameras was handcuffed

The last one standing in the room was Hyder. She said she did not know why she remained after the room had been cleared. But, in her words, leaving felt like giving up.

Later, during a public comment period for a different issue, she filled out a form and approached the podium with a written statement about Flock cameras.

"Hello, my name is Mylie Hyder. I'm a Springfield, Missouri, constituent, and I'm here to oppose the usage of ALPR cameras, most commonly made by Flock Safety," she began.

"They are an invasion of our privacy," she said.

A Springfield woman at the city council is reading her statement on Flock cameras. Source: Footage published by 404Media

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Mayor Schrag interrupted her. "I'm sorry, ma'am," the mayor said, and her microphone was cut. The officer, who approached, told her she was under arrest, grabbed her arms, and pulled her away from the podium. As she was being taken out, Hyder raised both middle fingers.

"Does this conclude the public hearing?" he asked.

"Yes, sir," a council member replied.

The meeting continued discussing the next topic on the agenda, which was sidewalk code.

Hyder was taken into the hallway, kept in handcuffs for around 5 minutes, and then given a ticket, according to 404 Media. The officer told her she was being charged with disrupting the peace.

A Springfield woman at the city council is reading her statement on Flock cameras. Source: Footage published by 404Media

Citizens were not allowed to talk about Flock cameras

Hyder later told 404 Media that she did not regret staying.

"I feel like being silent would have been like being complicit," she said.

She acknowledged that flipping off the council was not her finest moment, but said she did it only after seeing the officer approaching.

"That's when I pulled out the double birds," she said.

Flock Out SGF, a local group opposing ALPRs, told 404 Media that residents had prepared statements for the meeting but were not allowed to deliver them.

"The two individuals who were arrested for voicing their concerns in the face of being silenced were not unreasonable, and we stand by their actions," the group said.

Outrage is real: From Darth Vader stunts to doxxing Flock’s CEO

Flock's ALPR cameras are designed to capture vehicle information and make it searchable for law enforcement.

The company's technology has faced increasing scrutiny over how police departments use the systems, including searches involving protests and sensitive personal matters.

The incident in Springfield is not the first of its kind, as Americans are showing their opposition to the use of Flock cameras in multiple protests and by destroying the devices.

Jevon Martinez, known as "Johnvon Thechamp” on social media, was arrested this past May for damaging Flock cameras in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Curious what others think about this story? Contribute your thoughts to the debate below.

Recently, the same citizen has been charged again after taking down multiple Flock cameras, poles, and solar panels, loading them into his truck, and apparently attempting to return them to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. According to Martinez, he's just liberating his people "from tyranny."

In another incident, a person dressed as the Star Wars villain Darth Vader showed up during the San Diego City Council’s Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee meeting.

"The Emperor is a fan of Flock, and we must continue utilizing Flock technologies so that we can follow and surveil the rebel scum as they move from playground to playground, from playground to pool, from pool to gymnasium," the man said, adding that the cameras help him stalk his ex-girlfriend.