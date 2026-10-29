Key takeaways 01 The ICO reprimanded Staffordshire Police for exposing a domestic abuse victim’s address to her alleged abuser. 02 The address appeared on a protection notice served after the alleged perpetrator was released from prison. 03 The ICO found weak safeguards and low training completion rates contributed to the unlawful disclosure. 04 Staffordshire Police updated procedures, improved training, and added support for domestic abuse cases after the incident. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reprimanded the Staffordshire Police after disclosing a domestic abuse victim’s home address to her alleged abuser.

The incident occurred in March 2024, when Staffordshire Police issued a Domestic Violence Protection Notice (DVPN). This is an emergency measure intended to protect a victim from violence or threats of violence.

Unfortunately, the police force unintentionally included the victim’s current address on the notice when it was served on the alleged perpetrator when he was released from prison. The victim’s home address wasn’t previously known to the felon.

Furthermore, the inclusion of the address wasn’t lawful and caused a lot of distress to the victim, who had moved out several times to escape the domestic violence.

According to the ICO, which launched an investigation into the matter, the Staffordshire Police didn’t have appropriate safeguards in place to prevent an unauthorized disclosure, including poor completion rates for mandatory training in both data protection and issuing DVPNs.

“What might seem like a simple error, such as including an address in a document that didn't need it, can expose someone to real and immediate danger. In this case, the very notice designed to protect them instead put them at risk and left them fearing that they would have to relocate their family once again,” Sally-Anne Poole, Head of Investigations at the ICO, said in a statement on Wednesday.

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Since the incident, the Staffordshire Police have made several improvements to reduce the risk of similar incidents happening in the future, including increasing completion rates for relevant training, establishing new leadership roles around domestic abuse cases, and investing in new technology to help improve services for victims in these cases.

In addition, internal procedures have been updated to ensure that address details are not included in protection notices.

“This case is a reminder that getting the basics right is not optional. Every organization must be doing everything necessary to protect the personal information in their care, especially where there is a known risk to someone’s safety,” Poole added.

The reprimand states that the ICO recognizes the improvements Staffordshire Police have implemented and feels that the likelihood of recurrence has been reduced.