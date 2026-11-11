Key takeaways 01 Mozilla has temporarily removed the 50GB monthly data cap on Firefox's built-in VPN. 02 Firefox's VPN hides the browser's traffic, but it does not protect the whole device. 03 The move raises questions about how Mozilla can offer unlimited VPN access without charging users. 04 Firefox has a small but loyal user base and recently recovered to over 5% desktop browser market share. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Mozilla has temporarily removed the 50GB monthly data limit on Firefox's built-in VPN, prompting questions about how a company can afford to provide unlimited VPN access without charging customers.

Unlike installing a conventional VPN application, Firefox's version is integrated directly into the browser. This adds another layer of privacy on top of the standard encryption (called HTTPS) that most modern websites use.

Firefox's built-in VPN launched in March 2026. The company is now repeating an approach it tried in summer, removing the data cap and expanding the number of available connection locations before restoring the 50GB limit in September.

It works as a browser-level proxy, routing Firefox traffic through an intermediary to conceal users' IP addresses. The important caveat is that it doesn’t protect an entire device.

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The main question in the technology community, however, wasn’t about privacy; it was more a case of what was how Mozilla made money from giving away free services.

Despite its small market share – over 5% at the latest count in October – Firefox remains a distinguished browser with its loyal user base.

One of the reasons Mozilla continues to receive support from its users is its backing for the cult-like ad blocker uBlock Origin. This built-in software offers a significant privacy advantage by blocking malicious or intrusive scripts.