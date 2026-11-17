Key takeaways 01 Malicious JavaScript targeted visitors to 178 organizations’ websites through Optimizely, a website optimization platform. 02 The code tried to steal cryptocurrency payments, card numbers, cookies, and screenshots from users. 03 Researchers said the scripts also attempted to plant exploit code on iPhones. 04 Salesforce disabled the altered scripts; Equifax stopped using Optimizely and reported no system compromise. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A group of the world's most visited websites was compromised in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones.

Malicious ​JavaScript targeted visitors to the websites of 178 organizations across various sectors via Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to security researcher Scott Helme.

The scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker's wallet, skim card numbers entered by users, steal cookies, take screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices.

Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also ​said it had found evidence that the sites had served malicious ‌code ⁠to their visitors.

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Reuters could not immediately ascertain whether the code was successfully used in each case, or the extent of any resulting hacks.

Salesforce said it ​was investigating ​unauthorized Optimizely ⁠script changes, and had disabled them as a precaution.

Equifax also investigated the issue ​and ceased using Optimizely. The company said it did not find evidence of any compromise of its systems.