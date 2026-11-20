Key takeaways 01 Norwegian Air told around 5,000 customers to block cards after attackers stole payment details. 02 Hackers breached an external IT supplier and injected malicious code into Norwegian’s booking websites. 03 The airline says its internal systems, servers, and mobile app were not compromised. 04 Norwegian says around 200 companies worldwide may be affected by the supplier attack. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Booking a flight online has left thousands of travelers at risk of having their bank cards wiped out. Worryingly, numerous companies may also be exposed.

Around 5,000 Norwegian Air customers have been told to block their bank cards after hackers compromised the ticket booking platform.

According to the airline, an external IT supplier has been breached. Attackers injected malicious code into the airline's booking websites, stealing customers’ payment information.

The malicious code helped attackers exfiltrate card numbers, expiration dates, and CVC security codes. This is extremely dangerous, as fraudsters could use the data to wipe out victims’ bank accounts with fraudulent charges.

Norwegian confirmed the incident on Thursday, November 19th, saying customers in Norway and Sweden had been affected.

The airline says the malicious code remained functional for a very brief period of time, limiting the scope of the breach. The code ran on Monday morning and evening, November 16th.

Customers who entered their payment details during that window may have had their information stolen. The airline says it has contacted affected individuals, urging them to immediately block the payment cards used for those bookings.

“This is the only and most effective measure to prevent misuse of your card,” the notification reportedly states.

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More airlines may be affected

The incident could extend well beyond Norwegian Air. According to the airline, around 200 companies worldwide have been affected by the attack on its external IT supplier. At this time, the third-party vendor has not been named.

Norwegian insists that its internal systems and servers were not compromised. Its mobile app was also unaffected, and the airline says online bookings are now safe. The investigation is ongoing, and Norwegian authorities have been notified.

“We find this very unfortunate, but we acted immediately and had the affected technology deactivated as quickly as possible,” Eline Hyggen Skari, press contact for Norwegian, told local media.

Two hits in one month

The news comes just after another reported breach affecting Norwegian airlines.

Earlier in November, Norway's National Security Authority warned businesses about a separate security incident involving Spanish travel technology provider Amadeus IT Group.

A threat actor had maintained access to the supplier's booking systems for at least three years. The systems are widely used by travel companies, such as Berg-Hansen Reisebureau AS and Egencia.