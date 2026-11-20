Key takeaways 01 A reported USDA outage has knocked some department services offline, according to an internal email. 02 Financial tools for farmer loans and payments were allegedly affected, but USDA has not confirmed the cause. 03 An internal notice reportedly told departments to reset databases and passwords across all environments. 04 Staff were reportedly told to avoid critical work while IT teams address the disruptions. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A reported outage affecting the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has knocked services offline. An internal email claims the outage was caused by a “security incident.”

Certain financial tools used to pay farmers were allegedly affected, and it's unclear who carried out the attack or if any data was stolen.

The USDA has yet to verify the claims, as no information regarding the outages or their cause has been made public.

Cybernews has contacted USDA for comment.

The incident was flagged by the department’s cybersecurity team after discovering a “security incident.”

An email from Chris Rottler, the USDA’s acting assistant chief information officer for the Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, told departments to reset all databases and passwords across all environments, sources close to the matter told Nextgov/FCW.

While the notice was sent internally, it's unclear whether employees received it.

However, a technical memo reviewed by Nextgov/FCW informed staff that scheduled maintenance was ongoing and could disrupt certain services throughout the week.

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By late Thursday, staff members reportedly experienced issues with their employee VPNs.

At the same time, the agricultural publication DTN Progressive Farmer reported the outages, claiming that problems with producer loans and payments have been persistent since Monday.

Bill Beam, the Farm Service Agency administrator, said he heard of some outages and told the Progressive Farmer that the IT department is working to fix the issues.

Employees have been told to proceed with caution and avoid performing critical work, according to staff members.

Outages ravage US companies

News of the potential USDA outages comes after a wave of outages has hit US organizations over the past week.

It started with a Microsoft outage that disrupted multiple services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and OneDrive, leaving organizations struggling to access their usual communication and productivity tools.