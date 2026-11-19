Key takeaways 01 PHP plans new security releases covering critical and other bugs across all supported versions. 02 The critical flaws require non-default or uncommon setups, which may limit widespread exploitation. 03 One update will fix CVE-2026-115560, which could let attackers run code remotely under certain conditions. 04 PHP2Shell exposed over 50 million servers, and more than half remain unpatched, according to Censys. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The PHP Foundation is once again warning admins of new critical security fixes expected to land later on Thursday, just weeks after PHP2Shell triggered a global emergency patching scramble.

The PHP security team has announced that the new security releases for PHP are scheduled for 14:00 to 14:30 UTC on November 19, 19 2026.

“Users are strongly encouraged to prepare to upgrade promptly once the releases become available,” a notification reads.

The release will address critical and other security bugs across all supported PHP versions, as part of the project's regular four-week security release cycle.

The PHP development team specified that exploiting the critical vulnerabilities requires non-default configurations or uncommon setups, limiting their potential blast radius.

“Technical details and fixed version numbers will be published alongside the releases,” the team said.

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The upcoming PHP release will include a fix for a previously disclosed high-severity bug, tracked as CVE-2026-115560, that can only be exploited to execute code remotely under certain conditions. PHP opted not to issue an emergency fix, saying it will address the bug in a regular release.

In October, urgent PHP patches, addressing critical flaws, caused a global security nightmare as administrators scrambled to update code powering two-thirds of the world’s internet.

A critical remote code execution vulnerability, dubbed PHP2Shell, left over 50 million servers exposed – to this day, over half of them remain unpatched, according to Censys data.

PHP2Shell vulnerability. Image by Cybernews / Unsplash / Rohit Choudhari.

The vulnerability has also been actively exploited in the wild. Suspected China-linked hackers leveraged PHP2Shell to breach a US government-affiliated network, while Dream, a cybersecurity firm, identified dozens of compromised firewalls.

PHP2Shell consists of two flaws, both rated 9.2 out of 10 on the severity scale, and tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619.

While defenders were still dealing with PHP2Shell, another critical security flaw was identified in the Brotli compression library, triggering a new wave of security patches, including one for PHP.