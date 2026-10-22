Key takeaways 01 Node.js fixed 10 vulnerabilities that could affect apps running on versions 26.x, 24.x, and 22.x. 02 The most serious flaw affects Brotli decompression and may crash services or allow remote code execution. 03 Researchers have published proof-of-concept code, but no real-world attacks have been reported so far. 04 Administrators should update Node.js, rebuild affected images, restart services, and test key functions. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

While the world reels from websites being taken down before critical PHP patches were released, Node.js is urging overnight updates to fix vulnerabilities that could crash millions more websites.

Node.js has just released fixes for 10 security vulnerabilities that could put node-powered applications at risk and is urging everyone to update their systems.

More than 6 million websites run on Node.js, with millions of people relying on services built on the platform. A breach of such a widely used tool could send shockwaves far beyond a single site.

Giants like Netflix, PayPal, Walmart, LinkedIn, Uber, and even NASA rely on Node.js for parts of their online services. At Netflix, Node.js helps connect users’ devices with the backend services that keep the platform running.

Attackers could crash video playback

The most severe flaw identified by Node.js is tracked as CVE-2026-111497. According to the Node.js project, its exploitation could lead to potential remote code execution or cause intentional service disruptions (DOS).

The vulnerability specifically affects the Brotli decoder. Brotli is a compression format that reduces data size, making websites load faster. Browsers and servers use it to shrink things like HTML, JavaScript, CSS, JSON, and API responses before sending them over the internet.

If the vulnerability were actually exploited within a large consumer platform, it could have highly visible consequences. Websites going down, pages breaking, users being locked out of their accounts, feeds disappearing, or rides being delayed.

A successful attack on a streaming platform exploiting CVE-2026-111497 could do more than ruin movie night. It may result in crashes or endless video buffering.

And, if attackers exploited it to run their own code on a backend server, the damage could go much further. They might gain access to user data, abuse internal systems, or disrupt billing, personalized recommendations, and video delivery.

A successful attack on the right backend service could expose sensitive data, disrupt core functionality, or let attackers hijack trusted internal actions behind the scenes.

“Node.js runs the back end of many large platforms, and these applications typically hold database credentials, API keys, and tokens,” said Shane Barney, CISO at Keeper Security.

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“When an attacker gains code execution, they can access whatever the application can access. That is where users could be affected, through personal data held in connected systems or access to linked services.”

This doesn’t mean every website running Node.js is suddenly at risk of being hacked. The real danger lies in specific features that attackers may be able to exploit, particularly those exposed to the internet.“

Node.js does not decode Brotli data on its own. Your application is exposed when its code, or a library it uses, decompresses Brotli data that an attacker controls, whether in a request body or in a response it fetches. Only the runtime patch covers fetched responses,” a cloud platform Vercel, stated in a security advisory.

Node.js exploit demonstrated in the wild by researchers

No attacks have been noted in the wild as of now, but the security community has already shared Proof of Concept (PoC) for potential exploits.

A public GitHub repository linked to CVE-2026-111497 suggests that security researchers have already published PoC code to demonstrate the Node.js Brotli decoder flaw in practice.

A user on X, going by the name m411k, has found a version of the Node.js flaw CVE-2026-111497 that can cause crashes or service disruptions. They said they are still working on demonstrating remote code execution, which could allow an attacker to run malicious code on a vulnerable system.

Cybersecurity firm Imperva has also published a PoC, calling it Node2Shell. Imperva's Red Team achieved full remote code execution inside applications using the official Node.js 24.22.0 Linux arm64 image.

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Imperva notes this follows a pattern as with PHP2Shell. Critical memory-safety bugs are hiding in the low-level runtimes under everyday web apps. AI is accelerating both the discovery and exploitation of such flaws.

Node.js flaws follow the PHP scare. Is this the end of the web?

The Node.js warning comes just days after administrators of WordPress websites, online shops, and business applications were urged to prepare for emergency PHP security updates following the discovery of two critical vulnerabilities.

PHP powers roughly 70% of websites that use a known server-side programming language, making flaws in the technology a potential threat to a large portion of the internet.

As organizations face a wave of AI-powered cyberattack attempts, which some in the internet community are already calling a “Black October.”

“The web isn't suddenly collapsing, but this is a reminder of a structural risk,” said Sai Molige, senior manager of threat hunting at Forescout.

Millions of unrelated services depend on a comparatively small collection of languages, runtimes, libraries, and infrastructure components. Sai Molige, senior manager of threat hunting at Forescout.

“Millions of unrelated services depend on a comparatively small collection of languages, runtimes, libraries, and infrastructure components.”

“When a fundamental component has a remotely exploitable flaw, many independent websites can become vulnerable simultaneously,” Molige added.

According to Molige, the discovered vulnerabilities mark a significant security event. He stressed that organizations need to speed up patching to keep pace with cyberattackers.

“Evidence today supports a major wave of attempted exploitation, but millions of attempted attacks do not mean millions of compromised websites."

Could Node.js face another WebP-like security crisis that broke Chrome?

The newly discovered vulnerability in the Brotli decoder follows the same pattern as a flaw that was behind the WebP heist in 2023, which led to large-scale malware distribution campaigns.

The critical vulnerability in libwebp, a widely used library that allows software to display WebP images, was initially reported as a Chrome vulnerability.

However, it turned out to affect far more than a single browser, as the same library was built into browsers, messaging apps, office software, desktop applications, and systems that process images on servers. Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla, and Telegram were among those affected.

Attackers could exploit the flaw by tricking someone into viewing a malicious image or visiting a specially crafted webpage. In vulnerable software, this could corrupt memory and potentially allow attackers to run their own code.

Google confirmed that attackers exploited the vulnerability in the wild, while the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added it to its list of known exploited vulnerabilities.

As the only way to secure applications, the cybersecurity community is urging to update Node.js. The security updates, released on October 21st, affect three versions (26.x, 24.x, and 22.x.) of Node.js.

“It's important to note that End-of-Life versions are always affected when a security release occurs. To ensure your system's security, please use an up-to-date version as outlined in our Release Schedule,” Node.js wrote in an advisory.

Administrators should update to the fixed version, rebuild application images if necessary, and restart affected services.

They should then test that secure connections, DNS lookups, compressed data processing, and file access restrictions are all working as expected.

“Organizations should patch promptly and retire end-of-life Node.js versions, which will not receive this fix. They should also limit what any single flaw can expose. Least privilege, just-in-time access, and secrets governance limit credential exposure in the event of remote code execution,” said Shane Barney, CISO at Keeper Security.

What Node.js vulnerabilities have been patched?