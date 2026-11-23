Key takeaways 01 Cleverbridge says attackers stole payment card numbers, expiration dates, CVV codes, and contact details. 02 Customers may be affected if they bought software through companies that use Cleverbridge payments. 03 Experts say exposed CVV codes raise the risk of fraudulent online purchases. 04 Cleverbridge advises affected customers to watch card statements and report unfamiliar transactions to their card issuer. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Hackers breached an e-commerce platform, wiping out customers' bank card data, including CVVs required for online purchases.

Shoppers worldwide may have to check their bank statements, as an e-commerce giant behind many businesses has just been breached.

The Germany-based e-commerce platform Cleverbridge has confirmed that attackers accessed its systems and stole customers' payment information, including card numbers, expiration dates, and CVV/CVC security codes.

Exposing full bank card information is extremely dangerous, as attackers may exploit it to make fraudulent charges.

Multiple software buyers may be affected

Cleverbridge provides e-commerce and payment processing services for software companies, handling everything from online purchases to subscription management.

Among the clients are hardware giants like Sony and security companies such as Red Hat, SUSE, Tenable, Veeam, Jamf, Malwarebytes, and Sophos.

Cleverbridge has not revealed which of its clients have been affected by the data breach.

This means people who have purchased software or services from these companies may have had their payment information processed by Cleverbridge, even if they have never heard of the platform.

Bank card data has been exfiltrated

According to Cleverbridge's incident notification, the company detected unauthorized activity on November 4th. Customer notifications began on November 20th, more than two weeks after the company discovered the intrusion.

The company states that it swiftly blocked the attackers' access and launched an investigation, which confirmed that payment card information had been copied from its systems.

The company's initial public statement offered few details about the stolen information. However, an email sent to affected customers, seen by The Register, revealed a more concerning picture.

"Based on our investigation to date, the information involved includes payment card details you used to make a purchase through Cleverbridge, notably your card number, expiry date, card security code (CVV/CVC), and contact details," the company told customers.

The exposed information also includes email addresses, billing addresses, and phone numbers. Cleverbridge said there is currently no indication that account passwords were compromised.

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“We recommend that you check your card statements carefully and tell your card issuer right away about any transaction that you do not recognize,” Cleverbridge recommended to victims. “You may also wish to contact your card issuer to tell them about this incident and follow any advice they give, as they may decide to replace your card,” the company added.

Affected individuals are being offered 24 months of free credit monitoring and fraud assistance. However, monitoring credit reports will do little to prevent criminals from attempting to make purchases using stolen card details.

CVV codes have been exposed

The exposure of CVV codes is particularly troubling. Payment providers use these three or four-digit security codes to help verify online card transactions.

“Cleverbridge has your information because it was used in connection with a purchase or transaction you made with one of the businesses we support,” the incident update reads.

However, breached CVVs raises questions of whether the company was storing them or have the attackers intercepted them during the payment process.

Under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), merchants are prohibited from storing CVV codes after a transaction has been authorized, even if the information is encrypted.

Cybernews has reached out to the company for comment, and we will update the article once we receive a response.

“You may not know what Cleverbridge is, but still be affected”

Cybersecurity experts warn that exposing CVV codes makes the incident particularly serious, as criminals could use the stolen payment details to attempt fraudulent online purchases.

“What's especially worrying is the exposure of CVV codes, as these are used to authorize online transactions, potentially putting affected customers at significant risk of financial fraud,” Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder of security firm CyberSmart, told Cybernews.

“With Cleverbridge providing payment services to numerous major technology companies, the incident also highlights how a single breach at a third-party provider can have consequences for customers across multiple businesses,” he added.

Muhammad Yahya Patel, vCISO and cybersecurity advisor at security firm Huntress, highlighted that many customers may not even know that Cleverbridge has handled their payments.

“Most affected customers won't recognize the Cleverbridge name despite having used it to buy software from brands they trust,” Patel said.