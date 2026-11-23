Key takeaways 01 Researchers sent nearly two million test prompts with fake secrets to track where AI data traveled. 02 Dragos says the test found provider compromises, prompt theft, and failures to protect customer data. 03 Some fake AWS keys were stolen, tested within hours, and used for tens of thousands of service requests. 04 The researchers recommend testing privacy settings, using trusted providers, and filtering secrets before sending prompts. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Researchers sent nearly two million AI prompts containing trackable secrets to AI providers and then saw those secrets surface in places where they shouldn’t have traveled.

A team of researchers, led by HD Moore, chief research officer at cybersecurity firm Dragos, deliberately laced the millions of AI prompts with bait passwords and keys – “canary token credentials” – in order to then see where they end up.

The experiment lasted five months, from July through November, and, according to Moore, revealed security breaches, prompt theft, and “widespread failures to protect customer data.”

“Fundamental disconnect”

“We wanted to understand what happens to inference data after it leaves the customer’s environment,” explained Moore.

“To answer that question, we created millions of unique canaries, including URLs and credentials that would never be used by legitimate systems. Any attempt to access those assets would indicate that someone, somewhere in the AI ecosystem had seen the original prompt.”

The results of the investigation, detailed by Dragos in a blog post, are pretty damning: they “exposed a fundamental disconnect between how AI services are marketed and how inference data is handled in practice.”

Dragos’ investigation uncovered three significant issues:

The most serious involves evidence of compromises of hosting providers. Researchers say data from at least three AI providers was exposed: “Our seeded test prompts were used in attempts to access our controlled test systems and canary AWS accounts.”

In the most significant case, a couple of hundred AWS keys were stolen. Some were tested within hours and then used for tens of thousands of API calls.

That’s because, although Dragos’ prompts were bait, they were processed alongside real customer requests, and those were almost certainly copied too.

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In November, the attackers' toolkit also included ARTEX, an AI-driven penetration testing framework linked to several recent cyberattacks.

Cyber pros also discovered unauthorized access to customer prompts by inference marketplace providers.

Multiple resellers operating through an AI inference marketplace were able to view and retain customer prompts using standard logging capabilities, without exploiting a vulnerability or bypassing platform controls.

Finally, failures in privacy and data-handling practices were glaring to the researchers, who observed multiple cases in which providers appeared not to honor customer privacy settings or published policies.

“Examples included prompts submitted to US-based providers being transmitted to Chinese AI organizations, unique URLs being accessed months after a single inference request, and one seeded link ultimately appearing in an internal company chat in China,” said Dragos.

Even the Zero Data Retention setting, supposedly preventing the systems from saving the data to long-term databases or caches, didn’t hold.

Where your prompts go is your decision

AI providers commonly store prompts and responses for operational, training, safety, abuse-monitoring, or business purposes. Depending on the provider, that data may be retained for days, months, or indefinitely.

The data may also traverse multiple organizations, including model developers, cloud operators, inference platforms, and third-party resellers.

The prompts and replies – the inference data itself – are often more valuable than the GPU resources used to process them. They frequently contain confidential source code, internal communications, strategic plans, customer information, credentials, and other sensitive business data.

Now, it turns out that this type of information doesn't remain private at all. As Moore puts it, “a privacy flag only binds the first hop, and that AI agents will happily send whatever they can read, including credentials.”

Of course, none of this means that you should stop using AI services. But, according to Dragos, it does mean that where your prompts go is a decision: “And if you don’t make it, the lowest price will make it for you.”

You have several options, Moore says. You could “host it yourself,” and nobody else will read your prompts – but it’s expensive.