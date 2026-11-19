Key takeaways 01 Hackers stole account data from Chargemap, an EV charging app with more than 3.5 million users. 02 Exposed data may include names, emails, phone numbers, birth dates, profile details, and password hashes. 03 Chargemap says banking data, charging sessions, and invoices were not affected by the breach. 04 Experts urge users to change Chargemap passwords and any reused passwords on other services. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Hackers have raided the systems of Chargemap, an EV charging app boasting more than 3.5 million users in Europe, stealing user names, email addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates.

Chargemap, a French EV charging services platform, said that the cyberattack took place on November 8th.

Two days later, the company discovered the incident and patched the unnamed security vulnerability on November 12th, also reporting the incident to France's data protection authority (CNIL).

Customers were informed by email ten days later, on November 18th, that an unauthorized party had gained access to certain account data.

What might have been stolen?

Email addresses, usernames, and the language of the app they are using

First and last names, phone numbers, dates of birth, and places of residence – but only if users chose to fill in those details when creating the account

GPS coordinates of the city where users registered – not their precise location or home address

Profile pictures, introductory texts

Dates of last login

When logging in via Google, Facebook, or Apple – the identification codes of that service (which cannot be used alone to gain account access)

Hashes of user passwords (not plaintext passwords)

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“We want to reassure you – no banking or financial data has been affected by this incident,” Chargemap says in a post on its Dutch website.

User data about their charging sessions, their invoices hasn’t been touched as well. Still, Chargemap has advised users to remain vigilant: “Someone could use this data to send you fraudulent messages that look credible.”

Meanwhile, Cybernews research team also warn that the exposure of password hashes heightens the threat of account takeover and targeted social engineering attacks.

According to the researchers, even though Chargemap assures that the password hashes are not passwords themselves, the breach still should be treated seriously enough because storing user passwords hashed is a bare minimum for any company.

“The hash isn’t a password explicitly, but it can still be leveraged for account takeovers. Plenty of tools exist to identify the hashing algorithm used, crack the password via dictionary or brute-force attacks, and automate credential stuffing once cracked,” researchers said.