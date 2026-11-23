Key takeaways 01 Hackers stole GoFundMe donor names, phone numbers, addresses, and some birth dates. 02 GoFundMe says passwords, full card numbers, security codes, and bank account details were not accessed. 03 GoFundMe says attackers accessed its Pro software interface during two October and November incidents. 04 Stolen details could help scammers impersonate campaign organizers or send fake account verification requests. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Fundraising giant GoFundMe has become the latest victim of a data breach. The company alerts that donors’ personal data has been exfiltrated.

The company confirmed that hackers stole donors' personal data, putting them at risk of targeted social engineering attacks.

The company’s investigation has shown that the stolen data includes names, phone numbers, addresses, and, in some cases, dates of birth. The exposed information also includes details people voluntarily provided through registration forms.

“We can confirm that, at this time, donor and supporter credentials were not accessed. In addition, no full card numbers, security codes, or bank account details stored by GoFundMe Pro were accessed,” GoFundMe wrote in the security notice published on November 20th.

The company states that it has disabled unauthorized accounts and secured the affected platform. So far, it is unknown if the stolen data has been exploited in the wild. Currently, the company hasn’t revealed the total number of affected users.

The company says that attackers broke into the GoFundMe Pro API in two incidents: between October 10th and 18th, 2026, and between November 8th and 9th, 2026.

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GoFundMe donors may be at risk

While the bank card details were not exposed in the data breach, the stolen information could give scammers a head start in targeting GoFundMe users.

Donors are at risk of being targeted by social engineering attacks.

Attackers could exploit stolen data to impersonate campaign organizers to approach donors with fraudulent requests for additional contributions.

Fraudsters could phish for credentials by sending fake requests from the GoFundMe platform to update or verify accounts.