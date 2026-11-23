Key takeaways 01 GL.iNet says attackers used its cloud service to install malware on some routers and KVM devices. 02 The company blocked the attack path, but infected devices still need urgent firmware updates. 03 Researchers found 166 of 199 analyzed routers were affected by the attack, older backdoors, or both. 04 GL.iNet warns its official checks may miss infections and recommends updated community detection tools.

Hackers breached Chinese networking equipment maker GL.iNet and used its cloud service to infect “some” routers and KVM devices. The firm stated that it stopped the attack, but that doesn’t remove the malware: urgent critical patches are required.

Owners of GL.iNet devices are being warned of potential malware infection via the vendor’s cloud remote management services. The advisory doesn’t specify the number of infected devices.

The company issued emergency firmware updates for some of its most popular travel routers, wireless routers, and KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) devices. GL.iNet’s network equipment is among the best-selling on Amazon, with several of its devices regularly featuring in the top 10 best-selling products.

“An unauthorized party exploited the vulnerability to access and install malicious software on some GL.iNet routers and KVM devices,” GL.iNet said in a security notice.

The company said it identified the breach on November 20, 2026, and blocked the attack path that same day, fixing the cloud vulnerability and preventing further access.

However, the malware already present on the devices remains, and GL.iNet urges owners to install security firmware updates, even if the devices show no signs of infection.

“Devices can no longer be newly infected through this attack path,” the advisory reads.

The advisory lists the most popular and latest GL.iNet routers, including GL-MT3600BE, GL-MT3000, GL-SFT1200, GL-MT6000, and GL-BE6500, several of which are purchased by thousands of Amazon customers every month.

The firm also warns that unlisted models aren’t necessarily unaffected and recommends checking its Download Center for new firmware updates.

Best-selling routers on Amazon. Screenshot from Amazon.

“We will notify customers we identify as affected by email at the address associated with their GL.iNet cloud account. These emails will include device-specific guidance. You do not need to wait for an email to check your device or install the update,” the company said.

GL.iNet routers and KVMs are sold internationally and are popular among technology enthusiasts, travelers, and network administrators. Prosumers also choose these routers as a platform for installing custom router operating systems, such as OpenWrt.

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Malware phones back to attackers and waits for commands

RemoteToHome Consulting, a security consultancy, said it analyzed 199 routers and that 166 were affected by the recent attack, infected with an older backdoor, or both. Attackers dropped custom malware – root remote shells – on two dozen devices.

While GL.iNet has published several checks to identify potential compromise, the firm says that the official checks may not detect every infected device. RemoteToHome couldn’t detect the malware using GL.iNet’s published indicator of compromise.

“This is not a random sample. They are routers we manage or own, almost all with GoodCloud switched on, and only those that were online when we checked,” the company said on GitHub.

Image by Cybernews

The researchers noted that routers were vulnerable since December 2024. The router’s cloud client runs as root and doesn’t check a value from a cloud message – it runs any command that arrives over the channel. Bleeping Computer was the first to report the incident.

A reverse shell allows attackers to run commands remotely, collect device information, and install additional malware. A compromised router can put the entire home or business network at risk.

The official recommendation currently suggests that router users look for the exact text “crond -i /tmp/.log” in the details of a running process.

This can be done using SSH or in the router’s Admin Panel by going to System, choosing Advanced Settings, and signing in to LuCI. In LuCI, open Status, choose Processes, press Ctrl+F, search for “tmp/.log”, and check whether a matching process shows “crond -i /tmp/.log”.

KVM owners should also inspect the devices for the same indicator, and, if compromise is suspected, also inspect the connected system.

“Check for unfamiliar programs, browser extensions or user accounts; unexpected startup items or scheduled tasks; and unusual settings changes or network activity. Run a full scan with up-to-date security software,” GL.iNet said.

The firm acknowledges that this method won’t flag all infected devices. Additionally, the advisory recommends checking devices using a community tool that detects more malware variants and is constantly updated.

The community-developed script checks files, modified system tools, and other mechanisms that could restart malware.

The documentation warns that upgrading certain devices might keep existing settings and preserve passwords and SSH keys, which attackers could leverage to reinfect the device after the firmware update.