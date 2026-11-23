Key takeaways 01 Microsoft confirmed attackers accessed Entra Connect Health customer data used by organizations worldwide. 02 Exposed data included tenant IDs, organization names, domain details, license tiers, and administrator email addresses. 03 Microsoft says passwords, authentication tokens, cryptographic keys, and server topology details were not exposed. 04 Microsoft fixed the API issue and warned organizations to watch for phishing that impersonates support or internal IT teams. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Microsoft confirms that cybercriminals have accessed the Entra Connect Health service used by multiple organizations worldwide. The disclosed vulnerability could have affected banking, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and education sectors.

The impact may be widespread, as many organizations use the Entra Connect Health service to keep their internal IT systems connected to Microsoft's cloud services and manage user access to computers and business applications on their own servers.

Microsoft warns that attackers may have exploited the breached data to conduct social engineering attacks and urges organizations to remain cautious.

What Microsoft customer data has been breached?

Tenant IDs

Organization names

Initial domain names

Geographic details

Microsoft Entra license tiers

Directory synchronization status

Connect Health onboarding information

Email addresses belonging to technical contacts and administrators

An email that Microsoft sent to affected administrators and shared on Reddit says the company discovered the vulnerability on November 9th, 2026.

“This vulnerability did not expose user passwords, password hashes, authentication tokens, valid cryptographic keys, or on-premises server and Active Directory topology details,” Microsoft assured.

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While threat actors could view customer tenant information, they could not modify it. The company also found no signs that attackers modified monitoring configurations.

Hackers could use Microsoft's leaked data to target IT administrators

Microsoft warns companies to be cautious of phishing messages. Information exposed in the incident could give attackers insight into how organizations manage their IT infrastructure. All this intel may be used to build convincing phishing campaigns.

“While our investigation did not identify unauthorized configuration changes, we recommend the following precautionary measures to help your organization assess potential risks associated with the exposed tenant metadata and technical contact email addresses,” the company highlighted.

Attackers may send emails impersonating Microsoft support or IT departments within affected organizations. If fraudsters reference internal information about the system or Microsoft Entra, they can trick victims into believing the messages are legitimate.

“We recommend confirming that your tenant's technical contacts and notification recipients are current and appropriate,” Microsoft added.

Microsoft deployed a server-side fix on November 19th. The vulnerability was fixed in the Microsoft Entra Connect Health API, and Microsoft says customers do not need a separate software update or remediation for the changes to take effect.