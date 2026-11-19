Key takeaways 01 PHP released security patches for versions 8.2.36, 8.3.37, 8.4.28, and 8.5.13. 02 Several critical flaws can let unauthenticated attackers execute code, crash workers, or bypass routing. 03 PHP 8.5.13 fixes 18 vulnerabilities with CVE numbers and more than 100 other bugs. 04 The PHP team says updating to patched releases is the only complete mitigation for some flaws. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

PHP, the programming language powering a large chunk of the web, has released critical security updates and urges developers to apply them immediately.

PHP released security updates for all four supported branches: PHP 8.5.13, 8.4.28, 8.3.37, and 8.2.36.

“This is a security release,” the team said.

The PHP Foundation’s advisory encourages users to upgrade to the latest version.

PHP warns that some of them are as dangerous as PHP2Shell, a pair of bugs that prompted an immediate coordinated emergency scramble.

The changelog lists multiple critical security vulnerabilities, and many of them affect all branches. The new security updates come less than a month after PHP2Shell triggered a global emergency patching scramble.

What are the vulnerabilities?

A timezone cache use-after-free critical vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-129496, allows unauthenticated remote attackers to crash PHP workers or execute arbitrary code. It only works when PHP writes errors to a log file and under certain conditions. It affects all branches.

“Code execution has been demonstrated locally in FPM and Apache mod_php with known addresses and additional configuration assumptions. Successful exploitation does not require application-level code execution or attacker control of PHP_VALUE or PHP_ADMIN_VALUE,” the advisory reads.

CVE-2026-126714 allows remote attackers to take control of a website’s servers by manipulating session files. Rated 9.2 out of 10, the flaw is relatively easy to exploit and affects PHP’s default files session save handler across all supported branches.

Another critical PHP vulnerability, CVE-2026-129289, affects all PHP branches with certain configurations running behind Nginx or Apache. It can be exploited by unauthenticated hackers to bypass front-end routing and execute arbitrary PHP code with the worker's privileges.

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CVE-2026-115560 could allow hackers to execute code, modify files, or crash applications by exploiting inconsistencies in PHP session handling on all branches.

Another remote code execution vulnerability, CVE-2026-109618, can be triggered under out-of-memory conditions when attackers send specially crafted requests that exhaust PHP’s memory. The vulnerability affects all PHP branches.

“Updating to a PHP release containing the patch to this vulnerability is the only complete mitigation,” warns the PHP team.

Remote attackers can also leverage CVE-2026-109619 for RCE without requiring privileges, but the attack complexity is high. To execute code on the server, attackers would need to exploit a memory management flaw.

Yet another critical but high-complexity use-after-free flaw (CVE-2026-129481) allows attackers to crash server processes or corrupt memory by triggering an error during session cleanup. It can also lead to RCE, but it hasn’t been demonstrated yet. This bug affects three branches: PHP 8.5.0, PHP 8.4.0, and PHP 8.3.0.

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Two use-after-free memory corruption vulnerabilities in PHP core, rated 9.2 out of 10 on the severity scale, can lead to full remote code execution (RCE) on vulnerable PHP 8.5.0-8.5.12 systems.

The first bug, tracked as CVE-2026-129182, was compared to the PHP2Shell. The attack complexity is low, and hackers can achieve full RCE by exploiting a leftover error record in memory after it has been freed, according to a security advisory on GitHub. The attack requires specific server configurations.

The second bug, tracked as CVE-2026-129474, enables attackers to achieve confirmed remote code execution, but the complexity is high, it depends on the application and “requires control over enough request data to influence memory allocation, a reachable magic method call, and a fatal error at the relevant point.”

“The demonstrated code execution chain also requires knowledge of usable memory addresses despite address space randomization. Other attempts can crash the worker or produce an ordinary resource limit error,” the second advisory reads.

The PHP 8.5 branch alone fixes 18 vulnerabilities with assigned CVE numbers, as well as over 100 other bugs.

Separately, the PHP Foundation also released a new major version, PHP 8.6.0, which introduces stricter security defaults, performance improvements, and new features, including partial function application, a new \Time\Duration class for elapsed time, a native polling API for more efficient stream handling, and others.