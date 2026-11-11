Key takeaways 01 Amazon’s Ring unveiled a $250 flying camera for homes and a $1,000 rover for businesses. 02 AI Pilot lets both devices patrol routes, investigate alerts, avoid obstacles, and record automatically. 03 The home drone records 2K video, flies up to 8 minutes, and needs a Ring subscription for scheduled patrols. 04 The business rover records up to 4K video, supports two-way talk, and can retract its mast in Sleep Mode. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Amazon is betting that the next step in home security is a flying camera. Ring is launching two new security robots with “AI Pilot” that can patrol, investigate, and respond automatically, deterring intruders and making it clear they’ve been spotted.

Amazon’s Ring has unveiled two autonomous security camera robots that can monitor a home or business and require no wiring in each room: a $250 flying Ring Drone Cam for home and a $1,000 ground-based Ring Rover for business.

The new products are powered by “AI Pilot,” which uses cameras, specialized vision models, on-device sensors, and cloud processing. Both devices are designed to be seen and heard, built for monitoring and deterrence.

Drone buzzes from room to room

The $250 Ring Drone will patrol around the house at scheduled intervals and custom routes, and owners can also deploy it on demand. A Ring subscription is required for scheduled patrols and other features.

The drone flies from room to room, shoots 2K video, has a 148° field of view, and can rotate a full 360 degrees. In low-light conditions, two built-in LED lights activate automatically.

The drone automatically flies to set patrol points to investigate whenever a ring camera, sensor, or alarm is triggered, according to Amazon’s press release.

Ring Drone Cam. Image by Amazon.

“For years, customers told us they wanted eyes in the places a fixed camera couldn’t reach, and peace of mind in the spots they’d never want one,” said Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor of Ring.

When a flight is initiated, AI Pilot plans the most efficient route based on the saved map, avoiding furniture, shelving, and other obstacles.

The drone’s product page states that it can fly for up to 8 minutes per flight with a new, fully charged battery. Battery charge time in the included charging dock is approximately 1 hour.

Amazon also promises privacy and security without compromise, saying that the drone powers

down in its dock, turns off the camera, and waits until the next flight is triggered to begin recording.

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“Leave for the weekend and send Ring Drone on a final sweep to confirm the windows are shut. Get an alert while you’re away, and it’s already lifting off to show you what set it off. Ring Drone provides peace of mind wherever you are,” Amazon pitches.

The installation takes around 5-10 minutes, and the docking station requires only a flat surface, a standard power outlet, and access to a Wi-Fi network. The initial setup requires carrying the device through the home to map the space.

The hardware is quite compact. The drone measures about 6.8 by 5.4 inches and is 1.3 inches tall (17.2 by 13.7 by 3.3 cm), similar to a thick paperback book. The docking station’s dimensions are 10.6 by 9.2 inches and 3.1 inches in height (27 cm x 23.4 cm x 7.8 cm), about the size of two cookbooks stacked together.

The Ring Drone will start shipping to US customers on January 27, 2027. Amazon says the device must be authorized by the Federal Communications Commission before it can be sold.

Ring Drone Cam. Screenshot from Amazon.

Rover is a “patrol that never clocks out”

The $1,000 Ring Rover is an autonomous robot designed for business. The device records video up to 4K and enables two-way talk.

“A built-in siren and light tower make it clear the space is protected, and two-way audio lets you speak up in real time from anywhere,” Amazon said.

Ring Rover Cam. Image by Amazon.

The rover can sweep an office on schedule, investigate disturbances, pause at saved patrol points, and perform a 360-degree scan. Ring Rover has an adjustable mast to see over counters, shelving, and obstacles.

The device charges in approximately 45 minutes using the included charger, but it can also record while docked.

For privacy, users can select Sleep Mode with a single tap, which retracts the periscope and turns off the microphone.