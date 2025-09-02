Fired after a cyberattack on his company, a former ChangeNOW employee has declared war on the ransomware gang.

An employee who allegedly lost his job at the ChangeNOW crypto exchange is vowing to seek revenge on the infamous Lapsus$ ransomware gang. He claims that the cyberattack on the company “completely changed” his life.

“Until recently, I was working at ChangeNOW. I gave my time, energy, and dedication to that job,” explained the former employee in a Telegram post.

“But because of the chaos caused by Lapsus$, my position was under scrutiny, and I was eventually let go.”The commenter was enraged after his work at the company was destroyed overnight by the “reckless actions” of people who think “this is just a game.”

“They are not only attacking systems or data, they are tearing apart lives. People like me who were simply trying to do their jobs now have to deal with the fallout.”

He stated that he was seeking accountability. Among the steps he has taken, he claimed to have contacted law enforcement, including the FBI and authorities behind Operation Endgame, a large-scale operation focused on disrupting botnets and associated criminal infrastructures.

“Lapsus$ needs to understand that their actions have consequences. They are not untouchable. I am dedicating myself to making sure this does not get swept aside. This is only the beginning of the fight,” threatened the commenter.

The messages showed up on Telegram. The authenticity of claims remains unknown.

Someone on Telegram claims they lost their job due to Scattered Spider (UNC3944) breaching their employer, ChangeNOW, and is vowing revenge. pic.twitter.com/McOLCZfoHy undefined International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) September 1, 2025

Alliance with Marks & Spencer attackers and threats to Google

The Lapsus$ hacking group first made headlines in 2021 after attacking the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Since then, it has targeted several high-profile technology companies, stealing data from Nvidia, Samsung, Ubisoft, T-Mobile, Microsoft, and Vodafone.In 2022, the group also managed to steal and leak 90 videos containing gameplay footage from Rockstar’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game.

According to researchers at the cybersecurity firm Obsidian, a Telegram channel appeared on August 8th this year, conflating three cybergangs: ShinyHunters, Scattered Spider, and Lapsus$. The channel offered “Chaos-as-a-Service.”

After claiming responsibility for major breaches tied to Salesforce instances, the group now demands that Google and the FBI halt their investigations and fire specific employees.

“WE WILL DESTROY YOU AND YOUR MEGA CORRUPTION,” reads one of many posts aimed at Google. The hackers leaked data allegedly belonging to the US insurer Allianz Life and claimed breaches at Zscaler, a cybersecurity firm, and ChangeNow.

The Scattered Spider group is known for attacking some of the UK’s biggest retailers – Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods – in May.

Marks & Spencer has since been forced to shut down its payment systems at over 1,000 stores across the UK, cancelling thousands of orders for online clothing and home goods.

According to ReliaQuest, 81% of the domains linked to Scattered Spider mimic technology vendors, often using typosquatting tactics. Such tactics involve subtle domain misspellings or tweaks that trick users into thinking they’re logging into a legitimate service.

Thirty-five percent of impersonation domains targeted the tech sector, with 20% aimed at financial firms, and 15% at retailers.

Seventy percent of the group’s known targets are concentrated in just three sectors: technology, finance, and retail trade. These industries are rich in data and often reliant on complex IT infrastructures.

ShinyHunters is known to run the hacker community Breached Forums. The group is believed to have operated BreachForums since the 2023 arrest of its previous administrator, Pompompurin.

ShinyHunters has previously listed stolen data from Santander, AT&T, and Ticketmaster.