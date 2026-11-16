Key takeaways 01 Attackers reportedly stole names and postal addresses of 22 million people from La Poste subsidiary Maileva. 02 Documents sent through Maileva may include hospital bills, payment reminders, payslips, and social housing correspondence. 03 La Poste says bank details were not compromised, and it found no data alteration or destruction. 04 Officials and experts warn victims to verify payment requests through official websites before sharing information. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

La Poste cyberattack affects 22 million French citizens, potentially exposing hospital bills and payslips.

France's national postal service, La Poste, has been hit by a major cyberattack. Reportedly, attackers have exfiltrated personal information of 22 million people, which constitutes one-third of the entire French population.

La Poste confirmed on November 15th that its subsidiary Maileva had suffered a cyberattack in mid-September.

Maileva is part of Docaposte, a subsidiary of the La Poste group. It provides digital document delivery services to businesses and public institutions such as hospitals and social housing providers, allowing them to send professional correspondence to citizens electronically.

The service sends around 180 million documents annually. This means many of the 22 million affected people may never have used Maileva services themselves, or know that their data is handled by the company.

As claimed, the stolen information includes people's first and last names and postal addresses. The post office said direct banking details were not compromised. It also confirmed that no data alteration or destruction had been detected.

However, the consequences of the data breach may be far-reaching. Hackers could have potentially gained access to years of professional correspondence sent through the platform, including hospital bills, payment reminders, and employee payslips.

French hospitals on high alert

As reported by French media outlet La Connection, the potential exposure has already raised concerns among organizations whose correspondence may have been accessed.

Foch Hospital in Hauts-de-Seine warned patients that payment reminder letters could have been read by hackers. It said correspondence sent between September 9th and September 23rd might have been affected.

The hospital stressed that the letters did not reveal the nature of patients' medical treatment or their bank account details. However, it warned people to be cautious about suspicious payment requests appearing to come from the institution.

Social housing provider Flandre Opale Habitat also alerted residents that administrative and financial information, including invoice amounts, may have been accessed.

“This incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to personal data contained in correspondence sent over the last ten years,” Flandre Opale Habitat said to La Connexion.

La Poste investigates the data breach

La Poste said Maileva's teams moved quickly to secure the affected systems after discovering the attack.

“A complaint was filed, and a judicial investigation is underway,” La Poste stated.

The company notified affected client organizations within days of identifying the incident and informed France's data protection authority CNIL.

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“Maileva therefore kept its affected client companies informed of the consequences of this cyberattack,” La Poste wrote.

“These companies were thus able to warn their clients or recipients about the exposure of some of their data, the nature of which is linked to the content of the documents sent.”

Phishing scams may be on the rise

Currently there is still no public tool that allows individuals to check whether their personal information has been exposed in the breach.

People who receive official correspondence from public institutions are advised to contact those organizations directly to find out whether their information was affected.

However, having in mind the massive scale of the breach, everyone should be aware of potential risks.

It is highly likely that attackers will exploit the stolen data to craft phishing and social engineering campaigns targeting the victims. French citizens should be wary of unsolicited correspondence from what appears to be public institutions.

Received emails may contain personal information and malicious links that urge citizens to verify the information or enter their credentials.

If you receive any of such emails, exercise caution. It is advisable to investigate the sender thoroughly to verify that it is an official email. Also, before providing any personal details, it is important to double-check directly with the organizations involved.

Never provide any financial information or login details, as official organizations never request such data from their clients.

“A classic supply chain vulnerability where millions of people are compromised by a third party they have never interacted with directly,” told Cybernews Dray Agha, senior manager at cybersecurity firm Huntress.

“Criminals may use these stolen names and postal addresses to send highly targeted fake invoices or payment reminders. You must use official websites rather than the contact details provided in the suspicious letter.”

La Poste was breached on Christmas

This is not the first time La Poste has suffered a massive data breach. Last year, during the Christmas rush, the post office was also targeted by cybercriminals.

France’s postal service was knocked down, disrupting the delivery of Christmas parcels.

The postal operator stated that its online services, including La Banque Postale online and mobile app, laposte.fr, Digiposte, Identité Numérique La Poste, and the La Poste app, were temporarily unavailable.

La Poste has informed that service may be temporarily disrupted in some post offices. However, it is still possible to carry out banking and postal transactions at the counter.