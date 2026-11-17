Key takeaways 01 A Unicode filename mismatch lets attackers bypass checks in vulnerable macOS tools and overwrite protected files. 02 Archive and packaging tools can mishandle names like “paßwd,” treating them differently than APFS does. 03 CERT/CC says the flaw can expose private files, corrupt build pipelines, or enable code execution. 04 CERT/CC lists patches for HashiCorp go-slug, Deno, Libarchive, and Python setuptools. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A serious security flaw affects many common developer tools on macOS, allowing attackers to overwrite protected files that those apps can access. Misspelling a filename, such as ‘paßwd’ instead of ‘passwd,’ bypasses security exclusions but still points to the same path on disk, researchers warn.

Security researchers at CERT/CC disclosed a mismatch between how the Apple File System (APFS) and many other apps handle file names.

Some applications treat alternative Unicode spellings or case-folded variants – such as ß and ss – as different, but for APFS they are equivalent.

Hackers can exploit this difference to craft filenames that bypass applications’ security checks while still pointing to the same sensitive file the app was supposed to protect. This allows overwriting sensitive files wherever the process has write permissions.

For example, attackers could add a file with a tampered name to an archive. When a vulnerable tool extracts the archive on macOS, it will silently overwrite /etc/passwd, a core system file.

Libarchive, a core archiving and compression library, is one of the packages listed as containing a vulnerability involving “file overwrite bypass and a directory exclusion bypass.”

“Local attackers can bypass file exclusion filters or path locks during archive extraction to overwrite files anywhere the process has write permissions, potentially leading to data corruption, configuration hijacking, or code execution,” reads the advisory by the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) at Carnegie Mellon University.

Attackers could exploit the flaw to access and leak private files or corrupt CI/CD build steps, which could escalate risks across the entire software supply chain.

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Dozens of libraries potentially vulnerable

This is not one isolated app bug – multiple vendors are vulnerable to an incomplete handling of Unicode path collisions. It affects macOS developer tools, apps, and their plugins.

Several vendors have already assigned CVE identifiers and issued patches to address the flaw, including HashiCorp go-slug, Deno, and Python setuptools, as listed by CERT/CC.

CVE-2026-14978: A flaw in HashiCorp go-slug could cause Terraform to upload sensitive files, bypassing .terraformignore exclusions

A flaw in HashiCorp go-slug could cause Terraform to upload sensitive files, bypassing .terraformignore exclusions CVE-2026-49401: Hackers could bypass Deno’s file access restrictions by using alternative Unicode spellings of filenames.

Hackers could bypass Deno’s file access restrictions by using alternative Unicode spellings of filenames. CVE-2026-45110: Attackers could bypass Libarchive archive-extraction safeguards and potentially overwrite existing files, including /etc/passwd.

Attackers could bypass Libarchive archive-extraction safeguards and potentially overwrite existing files, including /etc/passwd. CVE-2026-59890: Hackers could bypass file-exclusion rules in Python setuptools and include private files into software packages that developers distribute to others.

The advisory also lists many more vendors who haven’t responded to the disclosure. CC/CERT assigned VU#604762.8 as an identifier to track the broader class of vulnerabilities likely affecting multiple vendors. Apple is listed as “Not Affected.”

“Several archive tools, packaging systems, and runtimes enforce exclusion filters using pathname comparisons that do not match the underlying filesystem's resolution behavior,” the advisory reads.

“This vulnerability exposes backup tools, forensic workflows, and CI/CD pipelines to unauthorized file modification.”

The CERT/CC urges users to update affected software to the latest version. Developers should ensure that their apps properly validate paths in accordance with APFS's rules.

Rather than rely on byte-for-byte comparisons, “ensure that all security filters use path formats that match the resolution logic used by the operating system,” the report explains.