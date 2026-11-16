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McDonald’s and Burger King’s posts silently hijacked by trolls via Bitly exploit

Users are exploiting posts from over 10 years ago.

McDonalds

Image by Cybernews

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell Journalist
November 16, 2026 Updated: 1 hour ago 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Bitly says bad actors hijacked expired shortened links and redirected people to unrelated pages.
  2. Old posts from McDonald’s, Burger King, and Donald Trump appeared to share offensive content.
  3. Bitly says it suspended involved accounts and is disabling affected links.
  4. The tactic is currently used by trolls, but hackers could use it in future attacks.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Users are exploiting expired links shortened using Bitly to make McDonald’s and Burger King look as if they’re making fun of 9/11 and the Holocaust.

A URL-cleaning service admitted that a flaw in expired links was allowing “bad actors” to exploit legitimate social media accounts of McDonald’s, Burger King, and President Donald Trump, making it appear as though they were sharing obscene and unethical content.

Bitly, the URL-shortening service, said this issue allowed bad actors to hijack old links and redirect users to unrelated posts or pages.

McDonald’s X (formerly Twitter) post from June 7th, 2011, with the caption “Check out what our McDonald’s team in Sweden did,” had its link changed to the 9/11 Wikipedia page.

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A legitimate post from Burger King regarding their restaurant locator linked to a Wikipedia page listing all Nazi concentration camps.

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Other examples include tweets from President Trump. One post with a link supposedly about a North clubhouse was changed to show a Wikipedia page relating to files collected on convicted paedophile and Trump’s former associate Jeffrey Epstein.

“We have suspended the accounts involved and are disabling the affected links,” according to Bitly.

Cybernews has reached out to Bitly for comment.

For now, this technique is being used by internet trolls who are redirecting anyone who clicks old links to be redirected to pages related to 9/11 or the holocaust, but it could potentially be used by hackers in the future.

About the author
Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell
Journalist

Niamh Ancell is a journalist at Cybernews covering the intersection of technology and pop culture, focusing on the unexpected ways technology shapes modern society. She covers deepfake technology, social media trends, tech-related celebrity news, and the internet's darker, lesser-known side. Her work has been cited by Forbes and The Atlantic.

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