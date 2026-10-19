Key takeaways 01 A threat actor claims to have stolen NBC Universal documents and posted samples on a hacker marketplace. 02 Cybernews researchers found recent-looking files referencing Universal Television, including production plans, budgets, and tax credit applications. 03 Some samples mention projects scheduled for 2026 and 2027, but the full scope remains unclear. 04 Researchers could not verify claims about access to customer management systems or email content. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

NBC Universal, the media giant behind some of television’s biggest hits, such as The Office and Friends, has appeared on a well-known hacker marketplace.

A threat actor in a recent forum post claimed to have stolen company data, including documents containing production plans, budget summaries, and tax credit applications for upcoming media releases.

Cybernews researchers examined samples shared by the seller and found documents referencing Universal Television LLC, a subsidiary of NBC Universal.

The data samples provided appear legitimate and recent. As claimed by the threat actor, the data sample resembles internal project summaries, budget breakdowns, and tax credit applications related to upcoming media releases. Pilot episodes were among the most frequently referenced projects.

Screenshot of the NBC entry on the hacker forum. Source: Cybernews

Some of the data records in the data samples appear to concern projects scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

The full scope of the alleged breach remains unclear. While the threat actor also claims to have accessed internal customer relationship management (CRM) systems and email content, researchers could not independently verify those claims based on the available samples.

NBC Universal is one of the world's major media and entertainment companies, managing television, film, streaming, and news. Its business operations include NBC, Universal Pictures, and the streaming service Peacock.

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What if hackers stole NBC's upcoming releases?

There are many risks that may increase if the data breach proves to be legitimate.

If the attacker also obtained actual footage, episodes, scripts, or other finished media, leaking that material before its official release could fuel piracy and undermine planned distribution. This may result in financial losses for the studio and others involved in production.

“If they have the actual media, leaking it before official release could result in an increase of piracy and therefore financial losses for everyone who participated in its production,” our researchers said.

Screenshot of data sample provided by threat actor. Source: Cybernews

Internal documents allegedly exposed in the dataset, such as production budgets and project timelines, can reveal valuable insights into how a studio plans and finances its releases long before audiences see them.

Tax credit applications may expose additional details about production financing and the locations or arrangements associated with particular projects. In the wrong hands, such information could give rivals insight into decisions that studios would ordinarily prefer to keep confidential.

“Also, documents with production budget info could be useful for competitors, because it reveals how the company plans media production and allocates resources for it, what works and what doesn’t,” the researchers added.