Key takeaways 01 “123456” remains the world’s most popular password in 2026, according to NordPass. 02 NordPass found the top leaked passwords include “123456,” “admin,” and “12345678.” 03 Hackers reportedly used “123456” to access personal data of more than 8.8 million Danes. 04 Experts advise unique passwords, multi-factor authentication, and password managers to reduce account takeover risks. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

“123456” remains the world’s most popular password in 2026, topping the list for seven of the past eight years, according to a NordPass study. This password was used by hackers to access the personal data of more than 8.8 million Danes.

Years of awareness campaigns didn’t budge the world’s top three passwords. Between September 2025 and September 2026, the most commonly leaked passwords were “123456,” “admin,” and “12345678.”

NordPass and NordStellar Intelligence mined public breaches and dark web dumps from 44 countries to observe trends.

“Comparing this year’s list to the last one, the top 10 hasn’t changed a lot. The classic password “password” took a step down to seventh place, and “1234” is a new entry in the top five,” the report reads.

Laziness is also universal and crosses borders. Translations of the word “password,” including the Spanish “contraseña” and French “motdepasse,” made the country rankings.

The researchers noted that Latin-alphabet countries lean more towards word-based passwords, while non-Latin countries, including Thailand, South Korea, and the UAE, skew heavily towards numeric passwords.

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Pop culture and sports events also influence passwords: people often draw inspiration from music, anime, gaming, memes, TV shows, and social media trends.

The password “Lebron0319” appeared in the top 200 list after LeBron James recorded three consecutive triple-doubles in 2024, at age 39 years and 319 days.

“Soccer players, like Messi, Lampard, and Lewandowski, were also popular choices,” NordPass said.

Image by Cybernews

Simple and weak passwords sometimes protect even highly important accounts. When hackers hit Denmark and exposed the data of 8.8 million people, they reportedly used the world’s worst password, “123456.”

Surprisingly, the most popular Danish password was “lukasersej123,” which translates to “Lukas is cool,” a phrase commonly used as a playful username on social media platforms. The "123456" took second place.

The good news is that passwords are quietly but surely disappearing. The average user now holds 120, down from a peak of 168 in 2024, according to the previous NordPass report. They are being replaced by passkeys, biometrics, and OAuth, such as Google sign-in.