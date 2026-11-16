Key takeaways 01 Uber says a Fireworks AI breach exposed personal and driver’s license data for thousands of drivers. 02 Attackers used a Fireworks AI employee’s credentials to access internal systems and copy customer-related data. 03 Uber cut data connections with Fireworks AI and launched an investigation after learning of the incident. 04 Notices show 7,870 affected drivers in Massachusetts, South Carolina, and Rhode Island, with Illinois totals still pending. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Ride-hailing service provider Uber has confirmed that a recent data breach at one of its third-party service providers, Fireworks AI, has compromised the personal and driver’s license information of thousands of drivers.

In October 2026, Fireworks AI, a platform that provides high-performance open-model inference, experienced two separate security breaches.

Attackers used the credentials of one of the company’s employees to gain access to its internal network.

According to an updated security bulletin, hackers gained access to resource metadata, including Fireworks resource identifiers, display names, descriptions, and creation times.

In addition, billing information, including shipping addresses, payment history, account balance, and credit usage, was copied. Lastly, model weights and datasets for certain customers were compromised.

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To minimize the impact of the incident, Fireworks AI implemented additional safeguards and security measures. The company revoked and replaced credentials and service accounts, removed unnecessary elevated privileges, and tightened controls to prevent the creation of new unauthorized credentials.

Furthermore, logging and monitoring systems were enhanced.

One of the businesses affected by the data breach at Fireworks AI is Uber. After being notified of the incident on October 9th, Uber immediately severed data connections with the service provider and launched a forensic investigation, which showed that an unauthorized party had used the compromised credentials to access Uber data.

According to data breach notices reviewed by TechCrunch, the stolen data includes driver’s licenses of 2,567 individuals in Massachusetts, 3,430 in South Carolina, and 1,873 in Rhode Island.

A filing in Illinois showed that some state residents had their driver’s license information stolen, but the number of affected people is pending.