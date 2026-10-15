Key takeaways 01 A supplier security incident has disabled the Housing Ombudsman’s case management system. 02 Tenants cannot submit new complaints, view existing cases, or use web chat and webforms. 03 The Ombudsman says the incident is contained but is still checking whether personal data was affected. 04 Tenants should watch for phishing messages and use email or phone for new complaints. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The UK Housing Ombudsman Service is experiencing an “IT security incident” at one of its third parties, disabling the service’s case management system.

“Whilst we investigate this and get our systems back online, you will be unable to submit a new complaint, view an existing complaint, or use our web chat or webform,” the Ombudsman says on its website.

In a short press release, the Housing Ombudsman says that the incident has been contained and that employees are working with its external supplier to investigate the scope of the incident, including what data may have been involved.

“We are continuing to investigate whether any personal information has been affected and will provide further updates as soon as we are able. In the meantime, we have reported the incident to the Information Commission,” the statement says.

As a precaution, tenants are being advised to be vigilant when receiving unexpected messages originating from the Housing Ombudsman Service: it might be a phishing attempt to collect more personal or sensitive data.

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“Do not disclose personal information unless you are confident of the identity of the requester and report any suspicious activity to the relevant organization or authorities,” the Ombudsman urges.

The agency is working to restore its services “as quickly as possible” and promises to share further updates on the investigation as soon as they’re available.

While the Housing Ombudsman Service’s case management system is being restored, tenants who want to raise a new complaint are advised to email the agency or call it directly.

The Housing Ombudsman Service, established under the Housing Act of 1996, is an independent, impartial, and free service for social housing residents in the United Kingdom.