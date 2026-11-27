The 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final is the season-ending round of the Repco Supercars Championship. Matt Payne, Brodie Kostecki, Broc Feeney, and Chaz Mostert are the four drivers still in contention, with Payne entering the event 30 points ahead of Kostecki, while Feeney and Mostert trail by 54 and 72 points, respectively.

The event takes place over four days in Adelaide, but the championship outcome will be decided across three races. Australian fans can use Seven and 7plus for free weekend race coverage or choose Kayo Sports and Foxtel for every session. Sky Sport carries the action in New Zealand, while SuperView is the official option outside Australia and New Zealand.

Where to watch Adelaide Grand Final

The Adelaide Grand Final has official broadcast options in Australia, New Zealand, and international territories.

Country or region Streaming service Coverage Australia 7plus and Seven Live, free coverage of Saturday and Sunday races on November 28th and 29th Australia Kayo Sports Every practice, qualifying session, and race live Australia Foxtel and Fox Sports Every Supercars Championship session live in HD New Zealand Sky Sport Live HD coverage, subject to local channel schedules Outside Australia and New Zealand SuperView Every Adelaide Grand Final session live with a monthly or annual subscription

For free-to-air viewers, Seven and 7plus will show the Saturday and Sunday races live. The Thursday and Friday sessions, including practice and the opening race action, require Kayo Sports or Foxtel/Fox Sports in Australia.

Kayo Sports streams every practice, qualifying session, and race of the 2026 Supercars season. Foxtel provides the same full-session coverage through its Supercars broadcast offering.

How to watch Adelaide Grand Final from abroad with a VPN

If you are traveling outside Australia, a VPN can help you access your usual Australian streaming service, such as 7plus, Kayo Sports, or Foxtel Go, where permitted by the platform’s terms and local law. This is particularly useful for Australian fans who want to watch the free 7plus races on November 28th and 29th while abroad.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because its NordLynx protocol is designed for fast connections, it supports a wide range of streaming devices, and it includes Smart DNS for compatible TVs. Our latest testing found an average 87% global speed retention with NordLynx, which is useful for stable live motorsport streams. Download and install the app. Install NordVPN on the device you plan to use, whether that is a laptop, phone, tablet, compatible smart TV, or streaming stick. Connect to an Australian server. Open the VPN and select Australia before launching your usual service. This gives your device an Australian IP address, which may help a traveling subscriber access the Australian version of their service. Open the official broadcaster. Visit 7plus for the free Saturday and Sunday races, or sign in to your existing Kayo Sports or Foxtel account for complete race-week coverage. Start watching the Adelaide Grand Final. Keep the VPN connected while streaming. If the stream does not load, refresh the page, clear the site’s cookies, or try another Australian server.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

Streaming rights are sold by territory, which means services such as 7plus, Kayo Sports, Sky Sport, and SuperView show different content depending on where you are. For example, SuperView is specifically intended for viewers outside Australia and New Zealand, while 7plus is available to users in Australia.

A VPN changes your IP address location. For an Australian subscriber traveling overseas, connecting to an Australian server may help them use their usual streaming service while away from home, subject to the provider’s terms and applicable law. For more options, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Adelaide Grand Final

A good VPN for live Supercars should have reliable regional connections, solid speeds, and apps for the devices you use to stream. These are our top three choices for watching the Adelaide Grand Final abroad.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN starts at $2.99/month , provides thousands of servers across 224 locations, combines NordLynx for fast streaming, Smart DNS for supported TVs, and apps for major desktop, mobile, and TV platforms. In our testing, it retained an average of 87% of baseline internet speed across global connections. It is a strong choice for Australian subscribers traveling abroad who want to access their usual service. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best value VPN. Surfshark starts at $2.49/month , provides 4,500 + servers in 100 countries, and allows unlimited simultaneous connections. Its WireGuard protocol retained 90% of baseline speed on local connections in our tests, making it a practical option for households that plan to stream on several devices. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN Plus starts at $2.49/month and offers access to 22,100 + servers in 149 countries, with support for up to 10 devices. Its paid Plus plan is the relevant option for streaming, while the provider’s free plan has more limited capabilities. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Adelaide Grand Final for free?

Yes, Australian viewers can watch the Adelaide Grand Final races free on Seven and 7plus on Saturday, November 28th, and Sunday, November 29th. 7plus confirms that the event is available live, free, and in HD for users in Australia.

No, the whole four-day event is not free-to-air. If you want every practice session, qualifying session, and race, you need Kayo Sports or Foxtel/Fox Sports in Australia.

If you are an eligible 7plus user traveling abroad, a VPN connected to Australia may help you access the free broadcast. You should always follow the streaming platform’s terms and local laws.

How to watch Adelaide Grand Final on different devices

Phones and tablets

You can stream through the official 7plus, Kayo Sports, Sky Sport, or SuperView app where available. A VPN app can run alongside the broadcaster app on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, so connect to the necessary location before opening the stream.

Computers

For the most direct setup, connect your VPN on Windows or macOS, then open the broadcaster’s website in a browser. If a platform displays a location error, clear browser cookies, reopen the page in a private window, and reconnect to a different server in the same country.

Smart TVs and streaming devices

Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV can support native VPN apps depending on the provider and device. For other smart TVs, Smart DNS can be useful when supported by the VPN and broadcaster. You can also cast from a phone or computer with the VPN active.

Game consoles and other TVs

PlayStation and Xbox do not generally support native VPN apps. A router-level VPN can cover devices connected to your home network, including consoles and smart TVs. Alternatively, use a laptop or phone with the VPN connected and cast the stream to the TV.

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