How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles online from anywhere
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The Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving NFC East matchup at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM CT / 1:30 PM PT on Thursday, November 26th. US coverage is on FOX, with official streaming options including Tubi, FOX One, and FOX Deportes. UK viewers have a free route through 5Action and its YouTube coverage. If you are travelling, a VPN can help you securely access an eligible home streaming service that is unavailable in your current location.
Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys host the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, with coverage varying by country. Check the table below for the official options confirmed for this game.
|Country
|Streaming service
|Price
|Local start time
|Notes
|United States
|FOX / FOX One / Tubi / FOX Deportes
|Free on Tubi
|4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT
|FOX airs the game nationally. Tubi will carry FOX’s live game stream with local FOX-station advertising.
|United Kingdom
|5 / 5Action / YouTube
|Free
|9:30 PM GMT
|The brief for this article identifies 5Action and YouTube as free UK options. A free 5 account may be required on most devices.
|Australia and New Zealand
|ESPN
|Subscription required
|8:30 AM AEDT, November 27th
|ESPN carries the game in Australia, New Zealand, and selected Pacific islands.
|Brazil
|Globo TV
|Check provider
|6:30 PM BRT
|Globo TV is the confirmed Brazilian broadcaster.
|Ghana
|ESPN1
|Check provider
|9:30 PM GMT
|ESPN1 carries the game in Ghana.
|Most territories outside the US
|DAZN with NFL Game Pass International
|Subscription required
|Varies by location
|The Eagles list DAZN as the international NFL Game Pass option outside China.
In the US, the simplest free option is Tubi. FOX Sports confirms it will stream the Thanksgiving game live in 4K alongside FOX, FOX One, and FOX Deportes.
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles from abroad with a VPN
The UK’s 5 platform is geo-restricted. Channel 5 says its player uses your IP address to determine location and blocks video playback outside the UK. If you are a UK viewer travelling abroad, a VPN can help you access your usual eligible 5 service securely, subject to the platform’s terms and account requirements.
- Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because its NordLynx protocol is designed for fast connections, which is useful for live sports, and it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new subscriptions.
- Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, Android TV, or Fire TV device. Sign in with your account details.
- Connect to a UK server. Open the app and select a server in the UK before launching 5Action or the 5 website. This gives your connection a UK IP address while you are travelling.
- Open the official 5 platform. Visit 5 in a browser or open the app. Sign in to your free 5 account if prompted. Channel 5 states that most devices require account registration to view content.
- Find the live 5Action coverage. Go to the live channels area and select 5Action, then look for the Eagles vs Cowboys broadcast. Channel 5 confirms that 5Action is available among its live channels.
- Start watching. Keep the VPN connected while streaming. If the video does not load, refresh the page, clear browser cookies, or try another UK server.
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles live commentary
Cowboys Strike First With Short TD Run
The Cowboys are on the board first after J.Williams punches it in from one yard out, following B.Jones reporting as eligible. B.Aubrey's extra point is good, putting Dallas ahead 7-0 over the Eagles at 8:50 in the first quarter.
CeeDee Lamb Makes Big 28-Yard Reception
Dak Prescott connects with CeeDee Lamb on a deep throw over the middle for a 28-yard gain down to the Eagles' 7-yard line. The Dallas Cowboys are threatening early in the first quarter with the score still tied 0-0.
Game Kicks Off in Dallas
The game is underway as J.Elliott kicks off 58 yards to the Dallas 7. K.Turpin returns it to the Cowboys 23 before being forced out by K.Ringo. Score remains tied at 0 with both teams set to begin their opening drives.
Kickoff Approaching in NFC East Matchup
We're just minutes from kickoff as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in this highly anticipated NFC East showdown.
Eagles Face Cowboys at AT&T Stadium
Welcome to live coverage as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Stay tuned for all the key moments from this highly anticipated matchup.
Why you need a VPN to watch it
NFL streaming rights are split by country. As a result, a service that legitimately carries the Cowboys vs Eagles game in one location may not be available in another. For example, Channel 5 states that its 5 player is licensed for viewing in the UK only and checks a viewer’s IP address to enforce this restriction.
A VPN is most useful if you are travelling and want to use the streaming platform you normally watch at home. A UK viewer abroad can connect to a UK server before accessing 5, while a US traveller should use the streaming service included with their existing US plan. A VPN does not replace any subscription, account, or broadcaster requirement.
For a broader comparison of features, device support, and streaming performance, read our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.
Best VPNs to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
These VPNs are the strongest options for viewers travelling abroad who need secure access to their usual eligible streaming service. They support popular devices and offer a 30-day refund window, although streaming availability can change by broadcaster and region.
- NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top pick for watching the Cowboys vs Eagles while travelling because it combines broad device support with NordLynx, its WireGuard-based protocol designed to improve connection speed. It is a practical choice for live streaming on laptops, phones, tablets, and supported TV devices. New subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our full NordVPN review.
- Surfshark – best value VPN. Surfshark is a strong choice for households that want to cover multiple devices, as it supports unlimited simultaneous connections. It also offers WireGuard support and a 30-day money-back guarantee for subscriptions purchased through its website. That makes it useful if several people want secure streaming access while travelling. Read our full Surfshark review.
- Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN is a suitable option for viewers who prioritize privacy alongside streaming access. Its paid plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Proton provides streaming guidance for major platforms and devices, including Fire TV. Read our full Proton VPN review.
Can you watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles for free?
Yes, viewers in the US can watch the game for free on Tubi. FOX Sports confirms that Tubi will stream the Eagles vs Cowboys Thanksgiving matchup live alongside FOX, FOX One, and FOX Deportes.
Yes, UK viewers can watch through 5Action and the related YouTube coverage listed in this article’s brief. The 5 platform is free, but it may ask viewers to create and sign in with a free account. Channel 5 also notes that the service is restricted to the UK because of licensing agreements.
No, free access is not necessarily available in every country. If you are outside a territory with free coverage, use the official broadcaster available where you are, such as DAZN’s NFL Game Pass International in eligible countries.
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles on different devices
The easiest way to stream the game while travelling is through a web browser. Browser playback avoids many app store country limitations, and you can connect to a VPN before opening the official streaming site. The 5 service supports a range of devices, though the exact broadcaster app available will depend on your country.
|Device
|5 and 5Action
|Tubi
|NordVPN
|Best VPN method
|Web browser
|Web
|Web
|Yes
|Native desktop app
|iPhone and iPad
|App
|App
|Yes
|Native app
|Android phone and tablet
|App
|App
|Yes
|Native app
|Android TV and Google TV
|App
|Check local app availability
|Yes
|Native app
|Amazon Fire TV
|App
|App
|Yes
|Native app
|Samsung TV and LG TV
|App on supported models
|Check local app availability
|No native app
|Smart DNS or router
|Roku
|App
|App
|No native app
|Router or Smart DNS
|Chromecast
|Cast from the 5 mobile app
|Cast
|No native app
|Cast from VPN-connected device
|Apple TV
|Check app availability
|App
|Yes
|Native app
|PlayStation and Xbox
|No confirmed 5 route
|Check local app availability
|No native app
|Router or casting
The 5 app supports Android TVs, LG TVs, Samsung TVs, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, and browser viewing. It also supports Chromecast through its Android and iOS apps.
For Samsung TVs, LG TVs, Roku, PlayStation, and Xbox, use a router-level VPN or Smart DNS if you need a UK IP address. On iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, a VPN can change your IP address, but it does not automatically change your App Store country. The browser route is often the least complicated option when you are abroad.
FAQ
What time does Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles start?
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles starts at 4:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM CT / 1:30 PM PT on Thursday, November 26th, 2026. In the UK, kickoff is 9:30 PM GMT.
What channel is Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles on?
The game is on FOX in the US. You can also stream it through Tubi, FOX One, and FOX Deportes.
Can I watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles without cable?
Yes, US viewers can watch without cable on Tubi, which FOX Sports confirms will stream the game live. FOX One is another official option, although it requires a subscription or TV-provider authentication.
Can I watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles for free in the UK?
Yes, the article brief confirms free UK coverage through 5Action and its YouTube channel. You may need a free 5 account, and Channel 5 restricts its platform to UK viewers.
Can I watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles while travelling abroad?
Yes, you can use the official broadcaster available in the country you are visiting. If you are a UK viewer temporarily abroad and want to access your usual eligible 5 service, connect to a UK VPN server first, then log in with your normal account. Channel 5 says its player blocks access outside the UK based on IP address.
Which VPN is best to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles abroad?
NordVPN is our top recommendation for accessing your usual streaming service while travelling because it uses NordLynx for fast connections and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.