France host Argentina in the final round of the 2026 Nations Championship on Saturday, November 21 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. With France seeking to secure a place in the final, the match brings a high-stakes finish to the inaugural tournament’s northern-hemisphere phase. Antoine Dupont captains Les Bleus, while Matthieu Jalibert returns to start at fly-half.

In France, you can watch France vs Argentina live and free on TF1, with a simultaneous stream on TF1+. TF1’s programme coverage starts at 21:00 CET, while the listed kickoff is 21:10 CET — that is 20:10 GMT in the UK, 15:10 ET / 12:10 PT in the US, and 07:10 AEDT on Sunday, November 22 in Australia. TF1+ is subject to regional availability, so French viewers travelling abroad may need a VPN to use their regular streaming service.

Where to watch France vs Argentina: Nations Championship

France vs Argentina is available through official broadcasters across a wide range of territories. In France, TF1 and TF1+ are the key free viewing options. The exact channel or platform, subscription requirements, and availability vary by country.

Country or region Streaming service / TV channel Price Local start time Notes France TF1 / TF1+ Free 21:00 CET coverage; 21:10 listed kickoff Live and exclusive French coverage United Kingdom ITV / ITVX Free 20:10 GMT ITV is the official UK tournament partner Ireland Virgin Media Television Varies 20:10 GMT Official Irish tournament partner Argentina ESPN Paid 17:10 ART Official Argentina tournament partner Australia Nine Network / Stan Sport Mixed 07:10 AEDT, Nov. 22 Nine is the official Australian partner United States RugbyPass TV Varies 15:10 ET / 12:10 PT Official US tournament partner Canada Premier Sports Paid 15:10 ET Official Canadian tournament partner New Zealand Sky New Zealand Paid 09:10 NZDT, Nov. 22 Official New Zealand tournament partner South Africa SuperSport Paid 22:10 SAST Official African tournament partner Italy Sky Italia Paid 21:10 CET Official Italian tournament partner Japan WOWOW Paid 05:10 JST, Nov. 22 Official Japanese tournament partner

The tournament’s official broadcaster guide confirms partners including TF1 in France, ITV in the UK, ESPN in Argentina, Nine in Australia, RugbyPass TV in the US, and Premier Sports in Canada. TF1 confirms that the France v Argentina match will air live and exclusively on TF1 and stream on TF1+.

How to watch France vs Argentina: Nations Championship from abroad with a VPN

France vs Argentina is available free on TF1 and TF1+ in France. However, programme availability is limited by licensing agreements, and TF1+ says that its content can vary by country. If you are travelling outside France, a VPN can help you access your usual French streaming service, subject to the platform’s terms and applicable laws.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it combines reliable streaming performance, servers in France, broad device support, and useful tools for watching live sport while travelling. It is our best overall pick for accessing geo-restricted home streaming services abroad. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, compatible smart TV, or streaming stick. Connect to a server in France. Open the VPN app and select France to receive a French IP address. If the stream does not load, try another French server, then refresh the browser or restart the app. Open TF1+. Visit TF1+ in a browser or use the app, then sign in or create an account if requested. Find France vs Argentina and start watching. Keep the VPN connected throughout the match. TF1+ will also have match highlights, tries, and a recap available after the final whistle.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

Streaming services license sports coverage by territory, which is why the version of TF1+ available in one country may not offer the same live channels or programmes in another. TF1+ explicitly notes that channel and programme availability can differ between countries for contractual reasons.

A VPN routes your internet connection through a server in another location. For example, connecting to France gives you a French IP address, which can help a French traveller access their regular TF1+ service while overseas. A VPN does not remove account, subscription, or broadcaster requirements, and it should only be used in line with the service’s terms.

For more information on choosing a provider for live sports, see the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch France vs Argentina: Nations Championship

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the best overall choice for watching France vs Argentina from abroad. It offers French server locations, apps for common streaming devices, and Smart DNS support for selected setups where a native VPN app is not practical. Its combination of streaming-focused performance and wide device compatibility makes it a strong choice for accessing TF1+ while travelling. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best VPN for unlimited device connections. Surfshark is a practical option for households and travellers who want to cover multiple devices under one account. It supports unlimited simultaneous connections and has more than 4,500 servers across 100 countries, including France. That makes it useful if you want to watch on a laptop while others in your household use phones, tablets, or smart TVs. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN is a strong option for viewers who place privacy alongside streaming access. Its paid VPN Plus plan is designed for streaming and provides access to 22,100 + servers in 149 countries, with plans starting from $2.49/month at the time of research. The free tier is useful for basic privacy, but the paid plan is the more suitable choice for streaming. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch France vs Argentina: Nations Championship for free?

Yes, French viewers can watch France vs Argentina for free on TF1 and stream it through TF1+. TF1 has confirmed exclusive live coverage of the match, and TF1+ will also provide match highlights, tries, and a post-match video recap.

TF1+ is available in France and several other territories, but individual programmes can be unavailable outside their licensed regions. If you are a French viewer travelling abroad, a VPN may help you connect to your usual French streaming service.

How to watch France vs Argentina: Nations Championship on different devices

iPhone and iPad

Install a VPN before opening TF1+. You can watch via the mobile app or browser, depending on what is available in your location and app store. Our guide to the best VPNs for iPhone explains what to look for in an iOS-compatible service.

Android phones and tablets

Connect to France through your VPN app before opening TF1+ on the web or in the app. The TF1+ app may not be listed in every country’s Google Play Store, so the browser version can be the simpler option while travelling. For more options, see our guide to the best VPNs for Android.

Smart TVs and streaming devices

TF1+ supports compatible smart TVs, but native VPN support depends on the device. Android TV, Google TV, and Fire TV devices can generally run VPN apps directly. For Fire TV, see our guide to the best VPNs for Firestick.

For Samsung or LG smart TVs, consider Smart DNS, casting from a phone or laptop with the VPN connected, or setting up a VPN for your router. A router-level setup can cover devices that do not support native VPN apps; our router VPN setup guide explains the process.

Game consoles

PlayStation and Xbox consoles do not generally support native VPN apps. The most practical options are connecting the console through a VPN-enabled router or casting TF1+ from a phone, tablet, or laptop that is already connected to a French VPN server.

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