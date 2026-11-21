Italy face Fiji in the 2026 Nations Championship on Saturday, November 21st, 2026, at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine. The match starts at 5:40 PM CET, which is 4:40 PM GMT, 11:40 AM ET, and 8:40 AM PT.

Italian fans can watch the match free on TV8, including through its official online stream. However, TV8’s live coverage is intended for viewers in Italy, so travelers abroad may need a VPN to access their usual Italian stream.

Where to watch Italy v Fiji — Nations Championship

Italy v Fiji is available through free-to-air and paid Italian broadcasters. TV8 is the free option, while Sky customers can use Sky Sport channels and eligible subscribers can stream through NOW or Sky Go.

Country Streaming service Price Coverage Italy TV8 Free Live coverage of Italy v Fiji Italy Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Arena Paid Live coverage of Italy v Fiji Italy NOW Paid Live coverage of Italy v Fiji Italy Sky Go Included with eligible Sky plans Live coverage of Italy v Fiji

TV8 has a dedicated page for the match and provides a live web stream through its official website. Sky Sport has also confirmed that the Nations Championship is available on Sky and NOW in Italy.

How to watch Italy v Fiji — Nations Championship from abroad with a VPN

TV8 offers free coverage for viewers in Italy, but its stream may be unavailable when you travel abroad due to broadcast-rights restrictions. A VPN can give you an Italian IP address, which may let eligible viewers access their usual domestic TV8 stream while away from home. For a broader comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it has Italian server locations, uses the NordLynx protocol for speedy connections, and includes SmartPlay technology in its apps for streaming use cases. NordVPN lists servers in Italy, and its SmartPlay feature activates automatically when you connect. Download and install the VPN app. Install NordVPN on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, or compatible streaming device. Connect to a server in Italy. Open NordVPN and select an Italian server. This changes your visible IP address to Italy. If the stream does not load, try another Italian server or open the site in a private browser window. Open the TV8 live stream. Keep the VPN connected, then visit TV8 in your browser and look for the live broadcast. Watch Italy v Fiji live. Start the stream shortly before the 5:40 PM CET kickoff. If playback issues occur, refresh the page, clear TV8 cookies, or switch to another Italian VPN server.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

A VPN is useful if you are an Italian viewer traveling outside the country and want to use TV8, your usual free broadcaster. Streaming platforms commonly apply location checks because their sports rights vary by territory, so an overseas connection may not be accepted.

By connecting to an Italian server, a VPN changes your apparent location to Italy. That may restore access to TV8 for eligible users abroad, but it does not provide a paid subscription, bypass platform rules, or guarantee access. Use the official broadcaster and comply with its terms of service.

Best VPNs to watch Italy v Fiji — Nations Championship

These three VPNs offer useful features for live sports viewing, including broad device support and the ability to connect through servers in different countries. They are strong options for Italian fans traveling abroad who want to access a legitimate domestic stream.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the strongest overall choice for watching Italy v Fiji from abroad because it has Italian server locations, NordLynx, and SmartPlay, which is enabled automatically in its apps. It also offers SmartDNS, a useful alternative for some devices that cannot run a full VPN app. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best-value VPN. Surfshark is a practical pick for households because one subscription supports unlimited simultaneous connections. It supports WireGuard and works across phones, laptops, and smart TVs, so you can use it across several devices without juggling separate accounts. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a good choice for privacy-focused viewers who also want a streaming-ready paid service. Its free plan has no data limit, but Proton says its paid plans add worldwide streaming access and faster speeds, making a premium plan the more relevant option for live sports. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Italy v Fiji — Nations Championship for free?

Yes, viewers in Italy can watch Italy v Fiji for free on TV8 and its official web stream. TV8 has a dedicated page for the fixture, while Italian schedules list the match as a free-to-air broadcast.

The free TV8 stream is intended for Italy. If you are an eligible Italian viewer traveling abroad, connecting through an Italian VPN server may help you access the same broadcast from outside the country.

How to watch Italy v Fiji — Nations Championship on different devices

Device Best way to watch Laptop or desktop Connect to an Italian VPN server and use the TV8 website in a browser iPhone or iPad Use the VPN app, then open TV8 in Safari if the broadcaster app is unavailable in your App Store region Android phone or tablet Use the VPN app, then watch through a browser or the official service where available Google TV or Android TV Use a native VPN app if supported, then access TV8 through a browser or compatible app Amazon Fire TV Use a native VPN app where available, but note that the Amazon Appstore is region-specific Samsung or LG smart TV Use Smart DNS, a router-level VPN, or cast from a phone or laptop PlayStation or Xbox Use a router-level VPN or cast from another device, as consoles generally do not support native VPN apps

The web browser is the easiest option because it avoids regional app-store availability. On iPhone and Apple TV, a VPN changes your IP address but does not change your Apple ID country, so the browser route is often simpler.

For smart TVs and consoles without native VPN apps, a VPN for routers can cover devices connected to your home network. You can also follow a dedicated guide on how to install a VPN on your router.

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