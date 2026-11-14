The Grand Slam of Darts 2026 takes place from November 14th to 22nd, 2026, at WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton, England. The expanded event features 48 players in 16 groups of three, with only each group winner progressing to the last 16. Reigning champion Luke Littler begins his title defense in a group with Beau Greaves and Niels Zonneveld.

Viewing rights differ by country. Fans in the UK can watch through Sky Sports, while Peacock has US coverage, DAZN carries the tournament in German-speaking territories, and PDCTV serves eligible viewers elsewhere. If you are traveling when the darts begin, your usual streaming service may recognize that you are outside its licensed country. A VPN can help you securely access a home subscription while abroad.

Where to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026

The following table covers confirmed official options for watching the Grand Slam of Darts 2026. Availability, subscription requirements, and coverage can vary by territory.

Country or region Broadcaster Free or paid Coverage notes UK Sky Sports Paid Live tournament coverage. Existing Sky Sports customers can also use Sky Go. UK NOW Paid Flexible Sky Sports memberships include darts coverage. United States Peacock Paid Peacock will stream the Grand Slam of Darts from November 14th to 22nd. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland DAZN Paid DAZN’s German service has dedicated live and on-demand Grand Slam coverage. Germany Sport1 Free-to-air Sport1 has confirmed a live stream for the opening round. Published schedules also list broadcast windows across the event, but check Sport1’s listings for the final online session availability. Netherlands Viaplay Paid Viaplay has a dedicated Grand Slam of Darts page, and the PDC names it as a worldwide broadcast partner. Australia Foxtel

via Fox Sports Paid Foxtel’s official guide lists live Grand Slam of Darts coverage on Fox Sports. Eligible international territories PDCTV Paid Available outside the UK, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Italian commentary is also available.

Grand Slam of Darts 2026 schedule

All UK times below are in GMT. Central European Time is one hour ahead of the UK, while Vilnius uses Eastern European Time and is two hours ahead during November.

Date Round UK time CET time Vilnius time Saturday, November 14th Group stage, afternoon 1:00 PM GMT 2:00 PM CET 3:00 PM EET Saturday, November 14th Group stage, evening 7:00 PM GMT 8:00 PM CET 9:00 PM EET Sunday, November 15th Group stage, afternoon 1:00 PM GMT 2:00 PM CET 3:00 PM EET Sunday, November 15th Group stage, evening 7:30 PM GMT 8:30 PM CET 9:30 PM EET Monday, November 16th Group stage 7:00 PM GMT 8:00 PM CET 9:00 PM EET Tuesday, November 17th Group stage 7:00 PM GMT 8:00 PM CET 9:00 PM EET Wednesday, November 18th Last 16 7:00 PM GMT 8:00 PM CET 9:00 PM EET Thursday, November 19th Last 16 7:00 PM GMT 8:00 PM CET 9:00 PM EET Friday, November 20th Quarterfinals 7:00 PM GMT 8:00 PM CET 9:00 PM EET Saturday, November 21st Quarterfinals 7:00 PM GMT 8:00 PM CET 9:00 PM EET Sunday, November 22nd Semifinals 1:00 PM GMT 2:00 PM CET 3:00 PM EET Sunday, November 22nd Final 7:30 PM GMT 8:30 PM CET 9:30 PM EET

The PDC confirms that the group stage begins with two sessions on November 14th, the last 16 starts on November 18th, and the final is scheduled for 7:30 PM GMT on November 22nd.

How to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 from abroad with a VPN

Your regular streaming service may be unavailable when you travel because it is licensed only for viewers in your home country. A VPN lets you connect through your home country before signing in to a valid subscription, such as Sky Sports, Peacock, DAZN, Viaplay, Foxtel, or PDCTV where eligible. It does not replace the subscription itself.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it combines the NordLynx protocol with SmartPlay streaming support, making it a strong option for live sports on phones, computers, and compatible TV devices. It has thousands of servers across 224 locations, so you can connect to the country where your home streaming account is registered. Download and install the VPN app on the device you use for streaming. NordVPN supports major desktop and mobile operating systems, and selected streaming platforms also support a native app. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, connect to the UK for a Sky Sports or NOW account, the US for Peacock, Germany for DAZN or Sport1, the Netherlands for Viaplay, or Australia for Foxtel. Open your official streaming service and sign in. Use the same valid account and subscription you normally use at home. If the service remembers a previous location, try a private browser window or clear the service’s cookies before signing in. Find the Grand Slam of Darts live coverage and start watching. Keep the VPN active while the stream is playing. If the stream does not load, reconnect to a different server in the same country and restart the app or browser.

Watch Grand Slam of Darts with NordVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch it

Sports broadcasters buy the right to show the Grand Slam of Darts in specific countries. That is why Sky Sports, Peacock, DAZN, Viaplay, Foxtel, and PDCTV have different availability rules, even though they cover the same tournament. The PDC, for example, specifically excludes PDCTV subscribers in the UK, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

If you travel outside your home country, a streaming platform may block access because your connection no longer appears to be in its licensed territory. A VPN can change your virtual location back to your home country, helping you access a service you already pay for while abroad. It does not make paid coverage free, and you still need an active account that meets the platform’s terms. For a broader comparison, see our best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026

These VPNs are suitable for fans traveling with an existing home streaming subscription. They offer apps for common streaming devices and can connect you to the relevant home territory before you open your legitimate broadcaster account.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the best all-around choice for watching the Grand Slam of Darts abroad because it combines NordLynx, a WireGuard-based protocol, with SmartPlay support for streaming. It has thousands of servers across 225 locations and offers Smart DNS for compatible devices that cannot run a full VPN app. That makes it useful whether you watch on a laptop, phone, streaming stick, or smart TV. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best VPN for multiple devices. Surfshark is a strong choice for households or travel groups because one subscription permits unlimited simultaneous connections. It supports the WireGuard protocol and runs more than 4,500 servers in 100 countries, giving travelers several home-country connection options for their existing sports service. Its apps cover common desktop, mobile, smart TV, console, and router setups. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a privacy-focused option with apps for popular devices and paid VPN Plus plans that support worldwide streaming. Proton also has a free plan, but its own plan comparison states that streaming access is a Plus feature, so it is not the right choice for this event if you need dependable streaming access while traveling. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 for free?

No, there is no confirmed free stream covering the entire tournament for all viewers. The confirmed free-to-air option is Sport1 in Germany, which has a live online listing for the November 14th opening round. Published listings suggest broader Sport1 coverage, but the final online schedule should be checked directly with Sport1.

Sky Sports, NOW, Peacock, DAZN, Viaplay, Foxtel, and PDCTV are paid services. A VPN should only be used to access a home service you already have while traveling, not as a way to avoid paying for a subscription.

How to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 on different devices

The easiest device depends on your home broadcaster. Sky Sports, Peacock, DAZN, Viaplay, Foxtel, and PDCTV all have different app and browser options, while VPN support also varies by device.

Web browser on desktop and mobile

A web browser is usually the simplest choice when traveling. Install the VPN app on your Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, or iOS device, connect to your home country, then open your broadcaster’s official website and sign in. If the platform shows a location error, use a private window or clear site cookies before trying again.

iPhone and iPad

You can install a VPN app on an iPhone or iPad, then connect before opening the broadcaster’s website or app. However, a VPN changes your IP address, not your Apple App Store country. If a broadcaster app is unavailable in your current App Store region, the mobile web player is often the more straightforward option.

Android phones and tablets

Android users can install a VPN app, connect to the appropriate country, and then use the broadcaster’s app or website. If a broadcaster app is unavailable in your Play Store region, use its mobile website rather than relying on unverified third-party downloads.

Smart TVs

Android TV and Google TV are typically the most convenient TV platforms because they can run native VPN apps. Samsung and LG TVs generally do not support native VPN apps, so a router-level VPN, Smart DNS, or casting from a connected phone or laptop may be required. NordVPN’s Smart DNS can support streaming access on compatible devices, but it does not provide the protection of a full VPN connection.

Streaming sticks and game consoles

Amazon Fire TV and newer Chromecast with Google TV devices can run VPN apps. Older Chromecast devices rely on casting from a connected phone or computer, while Roku, PlayStation, and Xbox generally require a router-level VPN or Smart DNS setup. Apple TV supports native VPN apps, but its App Store region can still affect which broadcaster apps are available.

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