The 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs begin on Thursday, November 19, with Wild Card matches, before concluding with MLS Cup on Friday, December 18. The postseason includes Wild Card games, a Round One best-of-three series, single-elimination Conference Semifinals and Conference Finals, then the MLS Cup final.

Apple TV is the main way to watch every match, including the full playoffs, in more than 100 countries and regions. In the US, selected playoff matches will also air on FOX platforms, while Canada will have selected games on TSN and RDS.

If you are travelling, a VPN can help protect your connection on public Wi-Fi and may help you access your usual eligible streaming service where permitted. However, you will still need a valid subscription and must follow the streaming platform’s terms and local rights rules.

Where to watch the MLS Cup Playoffs 2026

Every 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs match is included with an Apple TV subscription. This replaced the standalone MLS Season Pass, which ended after the 2025 season. Apple TV says its US plan costs $14.99 per month after a seven-day trial, though pricing and trial eligibility can vary by region.

Apple TV will carry every playoff fixture in more than 100 countries and regions, with English and Spanish commentary. Selected matches may also offer French commentary.

Location Where to watch What to know United States Apple TV Every playoff match is included with an Apple TV subscription. United States FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes Select playoff matches will air on FOX platforms, while MLS Cup is confirmed for FOX and FOX Deportes. Canada Apple TV, TSN, RDS Apple TV has every match; TSN and RDS will show select playoff games and MLS Cup. More than 100 countries and regions Apple TV Apple TV has every playoff match, though service availability can vary by country or region.

MLS Cup Playoffs 2026 schedule

Round Dates Format Wild Card Thursday, November 19 Single elimination Round One Friday, November 20–Wednesday, December 2 Best-of-three series Conference Semifinals Saturday, December 5–Sunday, December 6 Single elimination Conference Finals Friday, December 11–Saturday, December 12 Single elimination MLS Cup Friday, December 18 Single elimination

The final is hosted by the finalist with the better regular-season record in the Supporters’ Shield standings. Exact kickoffs and complete TV assignments are released closer to the matches.

For a broader overview of services suited to live sports and other shows, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

How to watch the MLS Cup Playoffs 2026 from abroad with a VPN

Apple TV has confirmed coverage of every MLS Cup Playoffs match in more than 100 countries and regions, so many travellers may be able to watch through their normal subscription. Still, availability can differ by country, and Apple states that media-service availability and sports access vary by region.

If you are travelling and need to use your usual eligible service securely, follow these steps:

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it combines strong privacy tools, streaming-focused performance, and apps for major devices, making it a convenient choice for watching sports while travelling. Download and install the NordVPN app on the device you plan to use. Connect to a server in your home country, where you normally have access to your Apple TV subscription. Open Apple TV, sign in to your valid account, and check whether the MLS Cup Playoffs are available at your location. Start watching the match if access is available under Apple’s terms and applicable broadcast rights.

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Disclaimer A VPN does not replace Apple TV subscription, a FOX-compatible TV plan, or local viewing rights. Apple's media services are inteded for use in a customer's country or territory of residence, so always check the service rules that apply to you.

Why you need a VPN to watch it

You do not necessarily need a VPN to watch the MLS Cup Playoffs abroad: Apple TV has international coverage in more than 100 countries and regions. However, a VPN can still be useful when you are travelling.

A VPN encrypts the connection between your device and the VPN server. This can be particularly helpful when you are streaming over public hotel, airport, or café Wi-Fi, where unsecured networks can expose your activity to local snooping.

It can also give you a more private way to use your usual streaming subscriptions while away from home. Just remember that access can vary by location, platform rules, and local licensing. A VPN cannot guarantee that a particular service will work, nor does it provide a subscription to Apple TV or FOX.

For more detail on the technology, read our guide on how to change your location with a VPN.

Best VPNs to watch the MLS Cup Playoffs 2026

The best VPN for watching the MLS Cup Playoffs should have reliable apps for your devices, good streaming performance, solid security features, and an easy setup process. These are the three leading options.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the best overall choice for watching the MLS Cup Playoffs while traveling. It offers apps for a broad range of devices, includes security features designed to protect your connection, and promotes smooth streaming performance. NordVPN also supports up to 10 devices under one account, which can be useful if you watch matches across several personal devices. Learn more in our extensive NordVPN review. Surfshark – best-value VPN. Surfshark is the best-value VPN for households or travelers who need to secure many devices at once. It supports unlimited simultaneous connections under one subscription, so you can use it on your phone, tablet, laptop, and compatible TV devices without managing a strict device cap. Read our full Surfshark review for more intel. Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN is the best privacy-focused VPN on this list. It is designed to hide your real IP address and protect your internet connection, while offering apps across major devices and paid options intended for streaming. Learn more in our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch the MLS Cup Playoffs 2026 for free?

No, there is no confirmed free online stream for every MLS Cup Playoffs 2026 match. Apple TV carries the complete postseason as part of its paid subscription, although Apple advertises a seven-day trial in the US for eligible new subscribers.

Some US viewers may be able to watch MLS Cup and other select games free over the air if they are broadcast on their local FOX affiliate and they have a suitable antenna. However, only selected playoff games are on FOX platforms, so this is not a free way to watch the entire postseason.

A VPN does not make paid sports coverage free. You will still need a valid subscription or eligible TV-provider access for the platform you use.

How to watch the MLS Cup Playoffs 2026 on different devices

Apple TV supports MLS viewing on Apple devices, Android devices, compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and web browsers through tv.apple.com.

Device How to watch VPN option iPhone and iPad Download the Apple TV app, sign in, and open the MLS section. Use a compatible iOS VPN app. See our VPN for iPhone guide. Android phones and tablets Use the Apple TV app for Android and sign in with your Apple account. Install a compatible Android VPN app. See our VPN for Android recommendations. Windows and Mac Watch through the Apple TV app where available or a supported web browser at tv.apple.com. Connect to a VPN app before opening the service, where permitted. Smart TVs and streaming devices Install or open the Apple TV app on a compatible device, then sign in. Use a native VPN app where supported. Fire TV Stick Access Apple TV through the compatible app on your device. See our guide to the best VPNs for Fire TV Stick. Game consoles Find the Apple TV app on a compatible console, install it, and sign in. Use a router VPN if the console does not support native VPN apps.

For devices that cannot run VPN software directly, a compatible router can protect the whole home network. Learn more about VPNs for routers and how to install a VPN on your router.

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