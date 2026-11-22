The 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 21st, at 8:00 PM PST. That is 11:00 PM ET, 4:00 AM GMT, and 5:00 AM CET on Sunday, November 22nd.

US viewers can watch the full race weekend on Apple TV, while several European broadcasters offer official free coverage. If you are traveling outside the country where you normally watch Formula 1, a VPN can help you access your usual eligible streaming service.

Where to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Country Streaming service Coverage Cost United States Apple TV Every session live and on demand Free Las Vegas GP offer for eligible US Apple TV subscribers United States Tubi The Fast Lane alternative live broadcast Free Belgium RTBF Auvio Live qualifying and race coverage Free Austria ORF ON Live race coverage via ORF 1 Free Austria ServusTV On Free race replay and highlights Free Luxembourg RTL Zwee and RTL Play Live coverage Free Switzerland SRF zwei and Play SRF Live race coverage Free

In the US, Apple TV will show every Las Vegas Grand Prix session live and on demand. Apple has announced that this race weekend will stream free for US viewers, although its terms state that a US Apple TV subscription is required. Apple TV normally costs $14.99/month and offers a seven-day trial to eligible new subscribers.

Belgian viewers can follow the event on RTBF Auvio, while ORF 1 provides Austria’s live option. ServusTV does not have the live Austrian race broadcast for this event, but it will show a free replay from 7:30 AM local time on Sunday through ServusTV On.

RTL Zwee and RTL Play have confirmed live coverage in Luxembourg. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will show the race live at 5:00 AM local time on Sunday.

How to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from abroad with a VPN

RTBF Auvio, ORF ON, RTL Play, SRF, and ServusTV are intended for viewers in their respective countries. If you are travelling outside your home country, connect to a VPN server in your usual broadcaster’s country before opening its app or website. ServusTV specifically limits its Las Vegas replay and livestream availability to Austria.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because its NordLynx protocol is built for high-bandwidth activities, while SmartPlay helps simplify streaming access on supported services. It also has apps for major desktop, mobile, and TV platforms. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, Fire TV, Android TV, or Apple TV. Connect to your home country. Select a server in Belgium for RTBF Auvio, Austria for ORF ON or ServusTV, Luxembourg for RTL Play, or Switzerland for SRF. Open your official broadcaster. Visit the relevant service and sign in if it requires an account. Use the broadcaster you would ordinarily be eligible to watch at home. Start the stream. Find the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live broadcast or replay. If the stream does not load, reconnect to another server in the same country, then refresh the app or browser.

Watch F1 abroad with NordVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch it

Formula 1 broadcast rights differ by country. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is available through free national broadcasters in Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, while Apple TV is the main US home for Formula 1. This means that a service you can normally use at home may be unavailable when you travel.

A VPN changes your virtual location by connecting you through a server in your home country. For example, a Belgian RTBF viewer travelling abroad could connect to a Belgian server before opening RTBF Auvio, while an Austrian ORF viewer could connect to an Austrian server before accessing ORF ON. A VPN does not replace a required subscription, account, or the broadcaster’s terms of use.

For a broader comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the strongest all-around choice for watching Formula 1 while travelling. Its NordLynx protocol is designed for fast, low-latency connections, while SmartPlay integrates location and DNS functionality into the VPN connection for a smoother streaming setup. NordVPN supports Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Android TV, and tvOS, making it a flexible option for watching F1 on home and mobile devices. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best-value VPN. Surfshark is a good pick for households that stream Formula 1 across several devices. One subscription supports unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can use it on phones, laptops, tablets, and compatible TVs without managing a strict device limit. It also supports WireGuard, a modern protocol designed to balance speed and security. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a strong option for privacy-conscious F1 fans. Its free plan is useful for basic browsing but supports one device and does not promise streaming access. Proton VPN Plus is better suited to regular streaming, supports up to 10 devices, and includes access to its premium server network. Read our full Proton VPN review.

How to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on different devices

Device Best way to watch Laptop or desktop Use the official broadcaster’s website in a browser. Connect your VPN before opening the site if you are travelling. iPhone or iPad Use the broadcaster’s app or mobile website. Apple TV is available on iPhone and iPad in the US. Android phones and tablets Use the official streaming app or browser. Android users can also cast to compatible TVs. Apple TV, Android TV, and Google TV Install the relevant broadcaster app where available. Apple TV supports F1 in the US, while F1 TV supports Apple TV, Android TV, and Google TV in eligible regions. Fire TV and Roku Apple TV and F1 TV are supported on selected Fire TV and Roku devices. Game consoles Apple TV supports PlayStation and Xbox for US F1 coverage.

Apple supports F1 viewing through its TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, selected smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and the web.

F1 TV is available in selected countries and supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

For smart TVs or consoles that do not support a native VPN app, consider a router-level VPN or Smart DNS. NordVPN notes that Smart DNS can help on unsupported devices, although it does not encrypt traffic like a full VPN connection.

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