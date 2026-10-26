ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Watch owner learns they can’t charge their device with a $42 charger from China

“Annoying.”

Hand holding Apple Watch charger

Image by blackzheep | Shutterstock

Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė Journalist
October 26, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. A traveler bought a $42 Apple Watch charger in China, but their watch showed it as incompatible.
  2. China’s wireless charging rules limit which frequencies Apple Watch chargers can use.
  3. Apple says country-specific chargers can trigger an “Unable to charge” warning on unsupported watches.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A traveler learned about wireless charging regulations in China the hard way after receiving a notification on their Apple Watch.

While traveling, an Apple Watch owner lost their charger. They went to the Apple Store and bought a new one.

However, they couldn’t use the charger since it was shown as “incompatible” with their device.

China follows wireless power transfer (WPT) regulations that “limit the frequencies that devices, including Apple Watch, can use to charge their batteries,” according to Apple.

More from Cybernews

The logo of Luxchat, hands holding a smartphone
A tiny European country built its own encrypted messaging app as an alternative to WhatsApp
Tech 1 min read
apple foldable cracked
iPhone Duo cracked screen images appear hours after purchase, but tech pros aren’t buying it
Tech 2 min read
The Ukrainian flag, the logo of Nokia, the view of Earth
Nokia partners with Ukraine to build a Starlink alternative as Trump asks Musk to ditch limits
Tech 2 min read
Graffitis of the Dutch and the US flags, shadows of people
Free pass for US data requests? Seizure of far-left activist server sparks concerns in Europe
Tech 3 min read
youtube_logo
Users want the YouTube dislike button to be left in peace
Tech 1 min read
Samsung One UI 9 update
Samsung One UI 9 update leaves some phones stuck in setup mode or with a drained battery
Tech 2 min read
Man's hand holding Apple Watch Ultra body
Image by Hadrian | Shutterstock

Apple has a list of Apple Watch models that come with WPT-compliant chargers. These include Apple Watch Series 2, 3, and their Ultra models, as well as model 10 and later.

Apple said that if a user tries to charge their device with an incompatible charger, they will receive a message: "Unable to charge. This is a country-specific charger. It is incompatible with this Apple Watch."

It was this message that the Reddit user received on their device after spending around $42 for the charger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users are trying to figure out the difference

Some users were confused as to why buying a charger abroad could be an issue.

“Trying to prevent a bunch of ultra cheap Apple exports?” wrote one Redditor.

Some blamed Apple for the discrepancy.

Annoying— official Chinese charger doesn’t charge US watches
by u/Rare_Pin9932 in AppleWatch

“I like how you’re mad at the wrong entity entirely,” wrote one user, hinting that the issue is not related to the company but rather the countries having different wireless charging standards.

Apple's support page also notes that “WPT-compliant chargers do not support fast charging.”

While some Redditors tried to advise the OP on what to do in the situation, suggesting returning the charger or even offering to get them the right one, others couldn’t resist the temptation to make a joke or two.

“Sorry, the charger only speaks Chinese,” one user said.

About the author
Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė
Journalist

Konstancija Gasaitytė is a journalist at Cybernews covering consumer technology, software updates, mobile apps, and connected devices. She specializes in hands-on testing of gadgets and digital products, helping readers understand how they perform in real-world conditions. Konstancija holds a Master’s degree in Future Media and Journalism.

ADVERTISEMENT