Google’s developer identity verification check will be implemented in September 2026 for independent app developers operating outside the Play Store. F-Droid, a popular alternative app store for Android users to download and install free and open-source apps, believes this signals the end of free app distribution.

F-Droid’s concerns revolve around Google’s announcement that it will only allow apps from verified developers on certified Android devices, even when users want to install applications outside the Play Store.

Developers will be required to provide their name, address, email address, and phone number, as well as upload a copy of their ID. According to Google, the measure is intended to prevent malicious parties from distributing fraudulent apps.

“Following recent attacks, including those targeting people’s financial data on their phones, we’ve worked to increase developer accountability to prevent abuse. That’s why we’re adding another layer of security to make installing apps safer for everyone: developer verification,” Google said in August when announcing the latest security safeguard.

F-Droid isn’t exactly thrilled about the upcoming measure.

“The F-Droid project cannot require that developers register their apps through Google, but at the same time, we cannot ‘take over’ the application identifiers for the open-source apps we distribute, as that would effectively seize exclusive distribution rights to those applications,” says F-Droid’s board member Marc Prud’hommeaux in a blog post.

Prud'hommeaux argues that if Google pushes its obligatory developer registration proposal, this will mean the end of the F-Droid project and other free and open-source distribution sources.

“F-Droid’s myriad users will be left adrift, with no means to install, or even update their existing installed applications,” he notes, adding that developer registration is by no means a guarantee for user safety.

Prud’hommeaux concludes his blog by proposing that regulatory and competition authorities should carefully look at Google’s activities, ensuring that the company’s security policies aren’t abused to consolidate monopoly control.

“We urge regulators to safeguard the ability of alternative app stores and open-source projects to operate freely, and to protect developers who cannot or will not comply with exclusionary registration schemes and demands for personal information.”

