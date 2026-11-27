Key takeaways 01 IBM will stop sponsoring H-1B visas and green cards for most IBM Consulting roles by the end of 2026. 02 Affected foreign employees must relocate outside the US or leave IBM, with three months of severance offered. 03 IBM approved 1,600 H-1B petitions this fiscal year, but it is unclear how many workers are affected. 04 India could become a main relocation destination, where pay may be much lower than in the US. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Foreign IBM employees have been told the tech giant will stop sponsoring US work visas and green cards. Affected employees will have to relocate or leave the company by the end of 2026.

The decision concerns foreign IBM Consulting employees, who employ more than 150,000 people globally.

IBM will stop sponsoring H-1B visas and green cards for most roles at IBM Consulting, with the cessation deadline being December 31st, 2026.

This was confirmed in individual meetings with managers who reportedly asked impacted employees whether they’d consider taking positions outside of the US, according to Telegraph India.

If they choose to leave the company, IBM will provide 3 months' severance.

It’s unclear how many IBM employees will be affected. However, federal records show that IBM approved 1,600 H-1B petitions this fiscal year across all departments.

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Indian nationals make up roughly three-quarters of H-1B visas issued by IBM, according to Business Standard.

Majority of IBM jobs outside of the US are in India

India is reportedly one of the main destinations to which displaced employees would be sent if they refuse to leave IBM.

IBM’s career portal showed 1,278 vacant consulting roles outside the US, with the majority (1,125) in India, according to Rest of the World.

However, if employees relocate, they could risk earning 80% less than they did in the US, an employee shared on the anonymous forum Blind.

IBM has taken part in the US’s high-skilled visa programs to help fill skill gaps, and the landscape has changed since it began sponsoring visas.