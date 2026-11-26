Key takeaways 01 Starting in 2027, Google will require Android developers to verify their identity before app installs or updates. 02 Google says the rule improves security, but critics say it reduces Android’s openness. 03 A petition opposing the change has received more than 318,500 signatures. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Starting in 2027, Google will require mandatory Android developer verification.

This means that apps whose developers haven’t registered with Google, submitted their ID, agreed to the company’s terms, paid applicable fees, and registered app identifiers and signing details will be blocked from future installations or updates.

The company sees this as a way to increase security and avoid malware. However, some users oppose this change, arguing that Google is taking away one of Android’s advantages: freedom to install software from various sources.

Is Android turning into Apple?

“Google’s Android is becoming Apple: Your device, their rules,” wrote Tuta, a privacy-focused email, calendar, and contacts service on X.

The company also shared a link to the Keep Android Open website, which includes a countdown to the implementation of these changes.

“You, the consumer, purchased your Android device believing in Google’s promise that it was an open computing platform and that you could run whatever software you choose on it,” shared the site.

One of the main distinctions between Android and Apple’s iOS is that Android allows users to change launchers, use alternative app stores, and sideload apps, whereas Apple’s operating system is considered closed, with tighter control over its app store.

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Everyone’s affected?

The website also highlights what each affected party could do to avoid this change being implemented.

The site advised developers not to sign up for the early access program or go through identity verification. They’re also asked to “spread the message” and discourage other developers from simply accepting these new changes.

The users are encouraged to use alternative app marketplaces such as F-Droid, an app distribution ecosystem for Android, share their feedback with Google, and sign a petition “Keep Android Open (Stop Google from limiting APK file usage).”

The petition has already been signed by 318,500 users.

Google offers a solution for “power users”

Google added an update to the “advanced flow” for “power users,” allowing them to install apps from unverified developers.

However, the process seems rather complicated, requiring users to complete multiple steps and wait 24 hours to get the app.