Key takeaways 01 New York banned fees for built-in car features that require no ongoing manufacturer support. 02 The law covers features such as heated seats, enhanced navigation, hands-free driving, and entertainment options. 03 Connected services, including software-dependent driver assistance and in-vehicle WiFi, are exempt from the ban. 04 Violators can face civil penalties of up to $250 per point of sale for each offense.

New York has banned post-purchase subscriptions and fees for car features that were already installed at the time of purchase, such as heated seats. The ban doesn’t affect connected services, such as Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot.

New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill targeting new vehicles that lock pre-installed features with “exploitative” subscriptions or other fees.

The new law bans charging car owners for the activation and use of built-in features such as heated seats, enhanced navigation, hands-free driving, and entertainment options, which do not constitute an ongoing expense for dealers and manufacturers.

The new legislation targets a growing automotive business model to restrict access to certain features until a customer pays an additional fee.

Many car manufacturers, especially European ones, have recently been experimenting with charging subscription fees. BMW faced criticism over monthly fees for heated seats in certain markets, while Mercedes-Benz offers a paid “Acceleration Subscription” to unlock certain performance features.

“People spending their hard-earned money on a car shouldn’t have to fork over even more money for features that should automatically come with the car. My message to car companies is clear: this kind of deceptive business model isn’t going to fly in New York State,” Governor Hochul said.

The bill describes the “Motor vehicle feature” as “any convenience or safety function included on the motor vehicle that typically is offered to a consumer as an upgrade at the time of purchase or lease of the motor vehicle.

Car manufacturers and sellers are banned from paywalling features that use components and hardware already present in the car and could function without ongoing costs or support.

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Manufacturers, dealers, or agents who fail to comply will face civil penalties of up to $250 per point of sale for each violation.

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The bill doesn’t apply to navigation system updates, infotainment features, satellite radio, in-vehicle WiFi, telematics services, roadside assistance, software-dependent driver assistance or driver automation features, and other vehicle-connected services relying on cellular and other data networks for continued operation.

The state hopes the new law will increase price transparency and “put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets”.

“No one should have to pay recurring fees just to use features in a car they already bought. My office has secured millions of dollars for New Yorkers throughout the state who were charged illegal junk fees when purchasing a car,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The ban seems to be gaining broader support with mostly positive user reactions on social media.

Now do the other 49 states, one of the most upvoted comments on Reddit reads.

“This trend drives me nuts! I’ve bought a VW Multivan T7, second-hand, an amazing vehicle for my family. It comes with a set of options you can purchase, for example, extra LED colors for the interiors or Auto headlights, which I find insane,” one of the users on Hacker News posted.

“This vehicle has the tech to auto-regulate its headlights, but it sits behind me shelling out +€200 for it.”