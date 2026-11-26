Key takeaways 01 Josen Takano claims he copied NASA UFO photos and videos during early 1990s visits. 02 He says some footage became bonus material in a 1996 PlayStation game. 03 A Redditor used Linux and AI-written Python code to extract and rebuild 90 videos from the disc. 04 Some users said the clips were already available, while others treated the find as notable UFO lore. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A Reddit user has used Linux tools and Anthropic’s Claude AI to reverse-engineer an obscure 1996 PlayStation 1 game, extracting 90 hidden UFO videos.

The digital dig was sparked after a Japanese monk claimed he smuggled UFO footage out of NASA in the early 1990s and hid it inside a Japanese video game.

Josen Takano, a monk and curator of a space and UFO museum in Hakui, western Japan, says he duplicated the photos and videos during visits to NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Speaking to Jesse Michels on the American Alchemy podcast, Takano says he asked NASA officials for permission to go through UFO pictures and videos during his visits, and smuggled them out, travelling from Houston to Los Angeles to duplicate them.

The monk claims he doesn't have the footage today.

Instead, he claimed the footage ended up on a 1990s PlayStation game, which Michels tracked down as 1996’s Junichi Yaoi: Top Secret Project: Chase the UFO.

Takano said he considered Junichi Yaoi as his “flagship product.”

Wild claims from a monk

Takano explained that if you completed the video game, the UFO footage would play as bonus material. He described the footage as “fireflies floating around” and “bogeys” tailing along.

When Michels asked if NASA were aware of this, Takano replied: "Oh, I didn't tell them."

He says he was stopped at the airport, however, and informed he wasn’t allowed to fly home.

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At which point, host Michels challenged the audience:

If you're a VFX expert, video analyst, gamer, UFO nerd, or just someone who loves internet mysteries, go look at this thing, analyze the footage, and let me know what you think.

Unlocking the ultimate PlayStation bonus level

Within a couple of days, Michels' call had been answered, with one sleuth tracking down the obscure PlayStation 1 ISO file and tearing it apart on a Linux setup.

To solve some technical issues, the Redditor turned to modern AI, prompting Anthropic’s Claude to write a custom Python script that normalized the mismatched frame sizes, recompiled the sequences in order, and synced the audio.

The clips, which the Redditor uploaded to YouTube in three parts, ranged from grainy space shots and a glowing diamond-shaped object to what the user described as "genuinely horrible footage of some sort of foil structure that appears to be smoking."

Some Redditors claimed the clips have been widely available for a while, though at the time of publication, no UFOers were doubting Takano's claims of smuggling out the NASA footage.

Many users were grateful, and asked for uploads of the vast array of footage. One poster saw it as “UFO lore” while another claimed it was “strangely appropriate” that the evidence was “buried in an obscure Japanese game.”

Reddit r/UFOs reaction to the claims.

Because 30 years have passed since, it could be a combination of a hazy memory, along with Takano credibly having access to NASA UFO material.