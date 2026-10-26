Key takeaways 01 Some iPhone Duo users report cracked inner screens, white lines, and dead pixels after folding the device. 02 The number of affected devices remains unconfirmed, and the exact cause of the screen failures is unclear. 03 Tech pros question whether some damage claims are exaggerated or posted to gain attention online. 04 Apple reportedly replaces damaged units and studies failed devices to determine what went wrong. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Tech pros are openly accusing social media users of fabricating claims that their iPhone Duos have already sustained damage from simply opening and closing the foldable screen.

Apple has released its $2,000 foldable iPhone, a first-generation model set to rival Samsung. That was until users began reporting screen issues when folding the iPhone Duo.

Cracked internal screens and screen damage, which show bright white lines and dead pixels on their brand-new devices, are common issues users have been reporting.

One key characteristic indicating iPhone Duo damage is a horizontal line running across the bottom-right screen.

This has become so prevalent that users agree that Apple should create a default Duo wallpaper featuring this fault.

The number of people experiencing the issue is currently unconfirmed, and its exact causes remain unclear.

Despite that, accounts like “I Hate Apple” are reveling in the company’s misfortune. However, pro-Apple users feel like something is off.

Claims questioned by tech pros

Apple insider and leaker Mark Gurman took to X, urging his followers to provide genuine insights regarding broken iPhone Duos.

While it's unclear as to how many, if anyone, wrote to Gurman reporting similar issues, roughly 200 people responded in the comments.

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Senior editor for Gizmodo, Ray Wong, replied, saying he’s experienced no issues even when he “accidentally dropped [his] review unit down a set of wet steps from about 5 feet high.”

Gregory D. Jackson, a tech CEO and co-founder, also confirmed he’d have “zero issues” with the iPhone Duo.

“I’m wondering if the bad screens are people abusing their phones – or something coordinated,” Jackson said.

Other users said that everything is “normal so far,” but they fear it could happen to them.

Engineer Ernest Barron claims an Apple Store employee told him they’d seen a couple of cases, yet questions whether this is genuine.

“Maybe it was to convince me to buy Apple Care…”

Apple enthusiast Lexus C. said their Duo is “perfectly fine” and none of their “10+ friends who got one on launch day reported any issues.”

The “Hot Toy” collector, Nerdist Maximus, claims to have a sneaking suspicion that all the commotion about the cracked screens is a way for people to boost engagement online and isn’t genuine at all.

While Apple is reportedly replacing damaged units immediately, it is having them sent off for a post-mortem to determine what caused the iPhone Duo to fail so quickly.

User claims Apple acknowledged screen issue

One X user posted a text message thread between themselves and Apple. In the message, supposedly from Apple, someone acknowledged the cracked screen issue as a “direct hardware failure.”

The message thread was posted by Richie Boss, a supposed “witty” smartphone reviewer. However, Apple hasn’t publicly confirmed that the issue was caused by a fault within its assembly line.