Key takeaways: Davolink’s Minions Kevin is a tri-band WiFi 6E router, not just cartoon merchandise.

Testing found strong short-range speeds on 5GHz and 6GHz bands, but performance drops at longer distances.

Rtings says Kevin works well for PC-based virtual reality and can pair with other Minion routers.

Social media hype has boosted demand, and one shopper noticed Amazon prices had roughly doubled. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

With strong short-range speeds and serious VR credentials, Kevin might be the internet’s most unlikely networking contender.

I need to buy a new router for my apartment, as the WiFi has been a bit choppy recently. Not in my wildest imagination did I think a Minion would be a contender, but here we are.

And, come to think of it, every router I’ve ever owned has looked quite boring, so why not take the plunge and have a little fun?

Davolink’s Minions Kevin looks like a piece of cartoon merchandise, but underneath the yellow shell is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router.

Kevin is going viral, and part of the reason is that performance-wise, it fares much better than you’d expect from a gimmicky-looking piece of kit.

Adding another layer to the proceedings is the fact that it’s been out for a couple of years, with Interiors Now singling out the minions for performance at the CES 2024 tech conference. But now it’s getting a lot of hype on social media.

Much ado about Kevin

Over on X, enthusiasm cascaded.

“People think the Minions router being baller as a joke. But I have extensively tested it, and it is one of the best possible Wifi 6E routers money can buy, said hardware tinkerer and engineer Charles Lohr on X.

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People think the minions router being baller as a joke. But I have extensively tested it and it is one of the best possible Wifi 6E routers money can buy. Like someone at Illumination Studios was like undefinedidk $80undefined and the router manufacturer was like gotchu fam. pic.twitter.com/cTGJLIUGFV undefined cnlohr (@cnlohr) September 22, 2026

The positive interchange between comments is often what propels the success of a product, and far from being a fad, Kevin comes with no catch, other than needing an additional power strip if you want to sync up more devices, mainly due to its short-range connectivity.

Reaction to the minions router. Screenshot from X.

What’s more, as Amazon is prone to raising prices during periods of scarcity, one hardware shopper noticed the price had more or less doubled.

Reaction to the minions router. Screenshot from X.

But what about the technicals?

Technically speaking, the 6GHz band allows for massive 160MHz data channels that can blast huge streams of information back and forth nearly instantaneously.

Standard household WiFi operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, which are heavily crammed with older smartphones, smart TVs, smart bulbs, and your neighbors' networks.

Consumer tech site Rtings rates it an impressive 7.8 out of 10, noting strong short-range performance on the 5GHz and 6GHz bands, though speeds drop as devices move farther from the router.