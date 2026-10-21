Key takeaways 01 Abdulrahman Alfozan allegedly hid a recording device in an OpenAI conference room television. 02 OpenAI says it found no signs he accessed important AI model files, source code, or customer data. 03 Prosecutors say Alfozan frequently messaged a Saudi royal about joining a Saudi AI initiative. 04 A federal judge denied bail, citing flight risk and the Saudi Consulate’s offer to pay bail. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The Saudi national recently arrested for planting a recording device in an OpenAI executive conference room had close ties with the Saudi Royal Family.

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, had worked as an engineer for OpenAI since July 2025. He allegedly planted a recording device hidden in a television on September 28th this year. Investigators later found a similar customized device in Alfozan’s personal bag.

In a post on X, OpenAI said that it used its internal AI models to identify the person responsible for planting the device and trace its origins.

“At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data. The employee was terminated,” the company said.

The matter was referred to the FBI, which launched a formal investigation.

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According to a court filing that has been reviewed by CNBC, Alfozan was “in frequent communications via WhatsApp with a member of the Saudi Royal Family” throughout 2025 and 2026.

The defendant communicated with the Saudi royal 4 days before he was arrested, prosecutors claim. They didn’t identify the Saudi royal or say how Alfozan knew that person.

According to the filing, Alfozan was told by the Saudi royal that an AI initiative was being launched in Saudi Arabia and that he wanted him to join.

“Saudi needs you more than [sic] the US!” the Saudi royal allegedly said, to which Alfozan responded “100,” indicating that he agreed.

CNBC states that the filing doesn’t say whether the Saudi royal directed Alfozan to install a recording device at OpenAI or steal sensitive information from the AI company.

During the first hearing on Monday, a San Francisco federal judge ruled that the defendant could not be released on bail because there was “a significant risk” that he would flee the US.