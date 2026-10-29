Key takeaways 01 JerryRigEverything found the Trump Mobile T1 shares key hardware and internal layout with the 2024 HTC U24 Pro. 02 The phone’s flag-style logo has 11 stripes, not 13, raising questions about branding and advertising rules. 03 Trump Mobile changed earlier “made in the USA” wording to “designed with American values in mind.”

Trump Phone underwent a durability test, which showed that even its logo is dodgy.

Although the notorious Trump Mobile T1 Phone was announced last year, it didn’t reach customers until May of 2026.

The device piqued considerable interest and raised questions about its production and origin even before its actual release.

Despite being on the market for a while and having already been subjected to several teardowns, the Trump Phone proved to be a gift that keeps on giving.

HTC U24 Pro in disguise

YouTuber JerryRigEverything released a video revealing the nitty-gritty of the Trump Phone.

The video, which has more than 2.5 million views, showed that beneath the gold-colored dye is the HTC U24 Pro, released in 2024.

After disassembling the phone, the reviewer learned that the Trump Mobile T1 and the HTC U24 share the same size, display resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate.

It even has the same 50-megapixel cameras, and the same placement of headphone jack and microSD card slot.

Further disassembly revealed that the two phones also share the same inner layout, with the motherboard, cooling system, and cameras in the same positions.

“If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it's probably just a spray-painted gold HTC U24 Pro,” concluded the YouTuber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is in the details

The back of the Trump Phone shows what should be an American flag. However, the YouTuber noted that instead of 13 stripes, the logo had only 11.

He noted that perhaps the last two stripes were replaced with “Trump Mobile” branding.

If so, this violates Title 4 of the United States Code Section 8, which prohibits the flag from being used for advertising purposes.

Before the device’s release, a statement that drew many customers' attention was that the Trump Mobile T1 Phone was made in the USA. This was later changed to “designed with American values in mind.”

Image by agustin.photo | Shutterstock

“Bro dismantled Trump worse than the phone”

The new video about the Trump Phone gave users an opportunity to once again share what they actually think about it.

Many users praised the video, with some calling it “Peak entertainment.”

“That was the most entertaining durability test video I've ever seen,” wrote one Redditor.

“Bro dismantled Trump worse than the phone,” added another user, noting that the reviewer focused not only on the device’s technicalities.

“Turns out Donald Trump is named more than 38,000 times in the Epstein files. For reference, that’s more times than Harry Potter’s own name appears in all seven Harry Potter books combined,” said Zack Nelson, who is behind JerryRigEverything, in the video.

“I’m surprised it even booted. I expected the whole thing to be corrupt,” shared another user.