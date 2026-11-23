Proton has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale, offering up to 75% OFF Proton VPN, 60% OFF Proton Mail Plus, and up to 60% OFF Proton Pass Plus. The biggest saving is on the 2-year Proton VPN plan, which drops to $2.49/month, or as little as $0.10 a day.

The sale covers two of Proton’s most popular privacy tools. Proton VPN protects your connection and hides your IP address, Proton Mail is an end-to-end encrypted email service, and Proton Pass is the company’s end-to-end encrypted password manager. Every plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try either service risk-free.

Proton VPN, Proton Pass, and Proton Mail Black Friday deals 2026: get up to 75% OFF

Proton VPN Black Friday 2026 deal

If you’re looking for a discount on Proton’s privacy tools, here’s everything included in the Proton Black Friday sale for 2026.

Proton Pass Black Friday 2026 sale

Proton Mail Black Friday deal 2026

Proton VPN Black Friday sale 2026 in detail

The Proton VPN Black Friday deal is the biggest discount in the sale. The 2-year Plus plan falls from $9.99/month to $2.49/month. You pay $59.76 upfront for the first 24 months. If you prefer a shorter commitment, the 1-year Unlimited plan is 50% off at $6.49/month, billed at $77.88 for the first 12 months. Plus renews at $83.88 every 12 months and Ultimate at $119.88 after the introductory period, so it’s worth setting a reminder.

Proton VPN is a Swiss-based service with open-source, independently audited apps and a strict no-logs policy. Paid plans include Secure Core multi-hop servers, the NetShield ad and malware blocker, and support for up to 10 devices at once. Want to know how it performs before you buy? Read our in-depth Proton VPN review to see how it did in our speed, streaming, and privacy tests.

Proton Mail Black Friday 2026 sale in detail

The Proton Mail Black Friday sale brings the Plus plan down to $1.99/month. The 12-month Mail Plus plan is 60% OFF the regular $4.99 monthly price, and you pay $23.88 for the first 12 months before it renews at $47.88 per year. Compared with the free plan, Mail Plus adds more storage, additional email addresses, custom domain support, and unlimited folders and messages per day.



Proton Mail uses end-to-end and zero-access encryption, and all its data is stored in Switzerland. Curious whether it's the right Gmail alternative for you? Check out our Proton Mail review for the full breakdown of its security, features, and pricing.

Proton Pass Black Friday 2026 sale in detail

The Proton Pass Black Friday sale brings the Plus plan down to $1.99/month. The 12-month Pass Plus plan is 60% off the regular $4.99 monthly price. You pay $23.88 for the first 12 months, then it renews at $35.88 every 12 months. Pass Plus adds unlimited hide-my-email aliases, built-in 2FA, Dark Web Monitoring, and secure vault sharing on top of the free plan’s core features. The Family plan is 60% off at $2.79/month, billed at $33.48 for the first 12 months, and it covers up to six people. The 1-month Pass Plus plan isn’t discounted, so savings apply only to the 12-month plans.

Curious whether Proton Pass is the right password manager for you? Check out our Proton Pass review for the full breakdown of its security, features, and apps.

What is the best Proton Black Friday deal 2026?

The best Black Friday deal from Proton is the 2-year Proton VPN Plus plan at 75% OFF. At $2.49/month, it's the biggest percentage discount in the Proton Black Friday sale and saves you the most over the two-year term. It's the best pick if you want long-term protection at the lowest monthly cost.

For email, the Proton Mail Plus 12-month plan at 60% OFF ($1.99/month) is the cheapest way into Proton's paid inbox. For password management, Proton Pass Plus at the same price unlocks the premium features most people need, including unlimited email aliases, Dark Web Monitoring, and integrated 2FA.

Want all three tools? Proton Unlimited at 50% OFF ($6.49/month) is the simplest option, since a single plan covers VPN, Mail and Pass.