From AI interviews to unpaid internships, Gen Z is airing out the brutal job hunt on TikTok – and it’s resonating.

Suppose you were suffering from burnout in your job. Would you be open about it (like Gen Z), or sugarcoat reality and pretend everything's fine (Millennials)?

If your manager is a couple of minutes late for a Zoom call, do you endlessly speculate about what could possibly have gone wrong (Gen X), or simply bat it off and make a quick Instagram story from your sofa (Gen Z)?

Gen Z is facing a harsh job market in 2025, and many are using TikTok to share their experiences of unemployment, turning frustration into viral content.

Unemployment, with main-character energy

There’s a whole variety of content on TikTok, from the “you look sadder” trend to parody videos outlining the differences between the generations at work.

TikTok isn’t just a place to waste time – it’s become a key space where Gen Z’ers process the emotional toll of job hunting.

And there’s an inherent double standard at play when it comes to "desirable" candidates, which we asked a recruitment consultant to explain.

Mina Ozdemir, public relations manager at Superprof, a platform that connects students with private tutors, shed some light on how it feels for the younger generation when heightened competition in recruitment is like chickens fighting over feed.

“In my opinion, it doesn't make sense to be looking for a beginner-level employee with three to five years of experience. That kind of contradiction just adds to the stress of job hunting and makes new graduates feel incompetent, which is not the case,” explained Ozdemir.

A prime example would be in a job interview when it comes to competency-based questions.

There’s a range of great meme videos on TikTok.

@simplyy.jamieee encapsulates the situation by parodying a Gen Z interviewee reading out ChatGPT-formulated questions that are part of the corporate theatre.

The AI interview era

As if the job hunt weren’t complicated enough, Gen Z is bracing for a new hiring frontier – AI-powered interviews and application tools.

AI is being used to scan CVs, assess facial expressions in pre-recorded video interviews, and rank candidates via automated systems.

While companies see this as efficient, it often removes the human nuance Gen Z values – and makes it even harder to stand out.

Gen Z doesn’t just want to be evaluated – they want to evaluate the employer too.

“Interviewing is a two-way process... I wouldn’t give my time to a company that couldn’t even be bothered to have a real person speak with me,” said Ozdemir.

This reflects a growing resistance to “ghost organizations” – companies that appear people-less, opaque, and cold.

Ultimately, Gen Z wants authenticity, and AI-first hiring practices can feel like the opposite.

The vibe debate

Critics say Gen Z should "take what they can get." But that doesn’t align with their long-term thinking.

“Nearly 90% of us are willing to walk away from a job that doesn’t align with our values. If the ‘vibe’ is off, Gen Z won’t stay,” explained Ozdemir.

Gen Z doesn’t want to waste their time in toxic or misaligned environments, especially in a chaotic world.

And alignment for the older generations often meant “a career” path intertwined with “getting on the property ladder.”

But perhaps to Gen Z, “settling down” means being tied down – and in a shapeshifting world, why not bring about your own core values that reflect it?

With uncertainty about the future – from the economy to climate change – Gen Z is seeking meaning now.

