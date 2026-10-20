Key takeaways 01 Two AI-generated images falsely claimed an elderly couple was stripped and robbed during unrest in France. 02 Far-right accounts spread the images on X, where they gained millions of views. 03 France 24 used SynthID, a watermark detection tool, to confirm the photos were made with AI. 04 The real protests began over school conditions, then expanded to living costs, fuel prices, and health services. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Two AI-generated photos falsely claiming to show a couple in their 80s being “stripped and robbed” during unrest in France have racked up millions of views online, spreading widely on X.

Far-right accounts amplified the images, with some calling them “the most horrific image of October 17th” and others declaring that “France has fallen,” while warning that the UK and the rest of Europe could be next.

Several users claimed the alleged victims were Jewish and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of failing “the Israeli people,” with some comparing the purported assault to a 1941 pogrom in Ukraine, reported news outlet France 24.

American far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shared one of the images, blaming the alleged violence on a “criminal consortium of Muslims and communists, who are unified by their hatred of the West and white people”.

The legacy media calls them “student protesters.” In reality, they are a UN Backed criminal consortium of Muslims and communist, who are unified by their hatred of the west and white people. An 80 plus year-old couple was robbed by the invaders in Paris last night. They had everything taken, including their clothes. In the future, your lives will be taken in mass for the crime of bring white. undefined Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 18, 2026

Using SynthID, an invisible digital watermark designed to help identify AI-generated content, France 24 confirmed that both images were AI-generated. The tool helped journalists detect that the images had been created using OpenAI tools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journalists traced one image to a montage published late on October 17th by the pro-Israel website Infos-Israel.news.

The image contained visible signs of manipulation, including the elderly woman having only three fingers and a deformed thumb, a bystander with two heads, and a fallen bollard that does not resemble those typically found in Paris.

Coverage of the French riots has been featured heavily by Israeli right-wing news channel C14, publishing it under the headline “Islam Conquers Europe.” The footage shows gangs of youth smashing windows in the street.

האסלאם כובש את אירופה: מפגינים רבים ששאבו השראה מההתפרעויות בצרפת, השתוללו ברחובות מילאנו וערים נוספות, בזזו חנויות, הציתו מחסומים והתעמתו עם המשטרה יותר מ-200 בני אדם עוכבו לבירור במילאנו, רובם קטינים 📸: רשתות חברתיות https://t.co/lHb9LCIsOo undefined C14 (@C14_news) October 19, 2026

The protests began in September, when students at a high school in the southeast of Paris protested against staff shortages and deteriorating school conditions.