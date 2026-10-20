Key takeaways 01 Europe and Canada are exploring new submarine cables to reduce reliance on routes through US territory. 02 Bulk Infrastructure wants a Canadian partner for a Norway-Canada cable expected to cost more than $620 million. 03 The EU is considering an Arctic cable linking Europe with Japan and South Korea via Greenland and Canada. 04 Shifting US policies toward Russia, Canada, and Greenland are pushing allies to secure digital links. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Europe and Canada are looking into alternative submarine cable links to improve the security of their internet connections, as US President Donald Trump's policies have become more friendly toward Russia.

Two projects are currently in the early stages of development. Norwegian infrastructure company Bulk Infrastructure Group is seeking a Canadian partner that would take a majority stake in the Leif Erikson project.

It would create a direct fiber-optic connection between Norway and Canada, avoiding US territory.

At the same time, the EU is exploring a Pan-Arctic Cable concept to connect Europe to Japan and South Korea via Greenland and Canada, Euronews reported, citing a draft Arctic strategy.

“A sovereign and secure submarine cable" could connect the EU with Greenland in the coming years, according to Euronews. The EU has reportedly already allocated €107 million for connectivity projects involving Greenland.

Meanwhile, Bulk's Leif Erikson project has been in development since 2021. The company's founder, Peder Nærbø, told Bloomberg that the deterioration in Canada-US relations had made the project more attractive.

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According to the report, the cable would run 4,600 kilometers underwater from southern Norway to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, followed by another 1,900 kilometers overland through Quebec to Montreal. The project is expected to cost more than $620 million.

In either case, both projects fit well into the context of strengthening cooperation between the EU and Canada amid changing US policies. The EU-Canada summit on October 29th-30th could produce a joint statement supporting the development of subsea infrastructure to strengthen digital links between the regions.

In December 2025, Canada and the EU already committed to exploring new international communication routes, including in the Arctic.

Unpredictable US spooks allies

The need to diversify risks has increased as the Trump administration has become more hostile toward Canada and the EU.

Escalating tariffs and Trump's repeated jabs about Canada becoming the "51st state" have prompted the neighboring country to seek closer ties with the EU, which has also been caught up in tariff battles with the US.

What's more, in January 2026, Trump escalated his push to acquire Greenland from Denmark by threatening tariffs on allied countries that opposed him.