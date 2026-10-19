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Interpol-led operation strikes online child abuse networks, resulting in 95 arrests

A few dozen child predators have been arrested, but the hunt is far from over.

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Image by Cybernews.

Anton Mous
Anton Mous Journalist
October 19, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Interpol coordinated four investigations across 17 countries targeting online child sexual abuse material.
  2. Authorities executed 127 search warrants, arrested 95 suspects, and rescued a 5-year-old child in Colombia.
  3. Investigators found abuse material in messaging groups and seized devices, including more than 4,000 files in Ecuador.
  4. Police expect more arrests as they analyze seized devices and identify additional suspects.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

An international law enforcement operation spanning 17 countries from Latin America and Europe has disrupted a criminal network responsible for the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The operation, coordinated by Interpol, involved 4 parallel investigations conducted between March and September 2026.

Each operation targeted a different aspect of the distribution and commercialization of the abuse material through messaging apps and cryptocurrencies.

A total of 127 search warrants were executed, leading to 95 arrests and the rescue of a 5-year-old child in Colombia.

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Law enforcement officers in Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, and Spain uncovered extensive activity in online messaging groups, both requesting and distributing CSAM.

In Ecuador, authorities arrested a man with several electronic devices. Analysis showed that these devices contained more than 4,000 files involving child abuse material, totaling 15GB.

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Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities in Panama arrested the administrator of a group distributing abusive material that had more than 700 users.

In Argentina, a suspect of sextortion was arrested who allegedly had contact with more than 260 girls from different countries.

Based on the seized devices during the raids, law enforcement authorities expect to identify and arrest more suspects.

“Intelligence gathered during these operations exposes, once again, the growing role of digital platforms in the monetization of child sexual abuse. Effective cross-border cooperation between law enforcement and the private sector has never been more urgent,” Executive Director Investigation Support at Interpol Stephen Fry said in a statement.

“Behind every file is a child who was abused, and who is revictimized every time that image recirculates. Wherever offenders move, we have to move faster,” he concluded.

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, and Uruguay participated in the operation.

Anton Mous
Anton Mous
Journalist

Anton Mous is a journalist at Cybernews covering cybercrime, data breaches, and privacy issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, his work has drawn attention from prominent public figures, including Didier Reynders, the former EU Commissioner for Justice, and Meredith Whittaker, CEO of Signal. Anton has previously worked at Dutch news outlets, including EenVandaag, Reshift Digital, and Consumentenbond.

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