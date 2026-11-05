Key takeaways 01 A judge allowed Facebook users to combine claims against Meta into one class action lawsuit. 02 Users allege Meta received health data from at least 664 hospital systems and provider websites. 03 Meta denies wrongdoing and says healthcare providers control how its tracking tools are configured. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Meta is under scrutiny for violating state and federal consumer protection laws by collecting users’ health data through tracking tools, including the Meta Pixel.

Meta Pixel is code embedded in a website or an app to track user activity and measure ad performance.

It’s alleged that data tracking occurred while patients were using healthcare-related platforms. A group of Facebook users says Meta was aware of receiving user data from hundreds of medical providers without users' knowledge or consent.

By Cybernews.

Users recognized at least 664 hospital systems and health provider websites from which Meta received patient information, according to Cohen Milstein, interim co-lead counsel in this certified class action (via International Business Times).

US District Judge William Orrick of the Northern District of California granted multiple Facebook users’ motion to have their claims consolidated into a class action lawsuit.

Health data allegedly captured through Meta’s tracking tools include:

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Patient Status Button-Click Class: users who clicked on buttons or links on healthcare websites.

Patient Health Information Class: users whose information about their condition, treatment, or doctor's name has been collected.

Prescription Drug Information Class: users whose information about their medication prescription has been collected.

Patient Device Intrusion Class: users whose devices were affected by Meta’s tracking tool when visiting health-related websites or apps.

Meta’s response

The company denied the allegations, stating that Meta Pixel configurations are managed by healthcare providers and website operators.

According to its Business Tools terms, developers must have the right to share information and must prohibit sharing sensitive information.

Meta also noted that the situation cannot be resolved in a single litigation, as it involves different cases that need to be evaluated separately, since different healthcare providers and websites implemented its tools differently.