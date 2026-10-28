This conflates a number of different things. Here is a breakdown of the separate components of what is happening - - Does Epic let people use Fortnite IP without permission or compensation? No. - Does Epic restrict AI training on outputs of Unreal Engine and MetaHuman? Yes currently but we are working to remove this restriction from EULA terms, though each game using these tools is released under terms of the developers’ choosing which can allow or restrict AI training. - Do we allow training on content developed by others which we host in places such as Fab? This is up to each developer with the NoAI tag. - What does the law say on the copyright issues associated with training on content? The Anthropic court ruling found they were liable for copyright infringement when torrenting pirated content (as the article quotes me on), but they found that the training itself was fair use. Other courts have found that whether particular content produced by AI was infringing dependent on its similarity to the copyrighted work.