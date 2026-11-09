Key takeaways 01 Nvidia opened an internal probe into CEO Jensen Huang after reports of ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. 02 Huang told employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, but did not detail the relationship. 03 Nvidia-linked trading fell more than 4%, while key Asian suppliers rebounded after last week’s AI stock sell-off. 04 Analysts say a long review could slow Nvidia decisions, but its products remain hard to replace. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Nvidia launches an internal investigation into its CEO and his potential ties to a foreign intelligence agent.

The internal probe followed a media report that CEO Jensen Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who allegedly passed information to Beijing.

Huang told Nvidia's employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the relationship.

The investigation, announced on Sunday, has put a spotlight on Huang's future given Nvidia's status as the world's most valuable chipmaker and the CEO's role as the most prolific salesman of the AI boom.

The fallout extended to South Korea, where Madison Huang, Huang's daughter and an Nvidia executive, canceled a planned visit to Seoul for an Nvidia conference that was set to begin on Monday, according to companies she had been scheduled to meet.

Perpetual futures trading on the Hyperliquid exchange and after-hours share trading on the Blue Ocean system showed Nvidia prices at around $178.60 a share, down more than 4% from Friday's Nasdaq closing price of $186.64.

"The market's probably telling you now this does no favors to the stock whatsoever in a time when there's a lot of conjecture as to the build-out of data centers," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

But Weston said he did not think Huang, whom he described as the "godfather of AI", would be replaced.

"If we genuinely thought he was going to step down ... the stock would be down — it would be an absolute bloodbath, to be honest,” he said.

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who US authorities investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Megaspeed did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Monday, a public holiday in Singapore.

Alice Huang did not respond to the New York Times last month when it first reported her relationship with Huang, and Reuters could not determine her location to seek comment on Monday.

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Asia partners unaffected

Shares in Nvidia's key Asian chip suppliers, TSMC, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, rebounded on Monday after last week's sell-off in AI-related stocks. TSMC shares jumped 6.5%, while those in Samsung and SK Hynix climbed 2.9% and 4.7%, respectively.

Some prominent figures weighed in on Huang's admission. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said on X that the Nvidia CEO was an "incredible human," but if "indeed this is more than an affair, then it is obviously a real problem."

"I am hoping for a simple affair, not a risk to our national security," he added.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented "I agree" on a post by Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire that said Huang "did something incredibly dumb" that was "bad for America," but that "Jensen is irreplaceable for America's AI leadership."

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had not spoken to Huang about the allegations, but called him a fine person. "I hope everything's fine. He's done such an incredible job," he added.

When asked if he believed he should have acted on intelligence when he was briefed about it, Trump said: "No, I don't think so. I think he's an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it."

The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings roughly a year ago and chose not to act on the information.

Canceled visit

Madison Huang had initially planned to visit South Korean AI startup Rebellions and hold a question-and-answer session with Kakao Mobility. Rebellions said the events were canceled due to "unavoidable internal circumstances at Nvidia."

Nvidia AI Day Seoul, a two-day event expected to draw about 2,000 participants to discuss physical AI, agentic AI and infrastructure, will proceed as planned, according to South Korean media. Nvidia did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Analysts said a prolonged investigation or internal review could potentially delay Nvidia's investment decisions or product launches, with broader implications for the semiconductor industry.

Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said Nvidia's rivals, including Advanced Micro Devices, could attract greater attention in the short term, potentially putting Samsung, which has close business ties with AMD, in the spotlight.

Still, he said Nvidia's products would be difficult to replace, limiting the potential impact, although shipments to China could face further delays depending on how the situation developed.