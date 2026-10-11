Sextortion suspects used fake images to frame victims as child predators, DOJ says

Key takeaways 01 Two suspects allegedly used social media to trick victims into sharing explicit images and videos. 02 Prosecutors say the suspects created fake collages with minors to pressure victims into paying. 03 Some victims emptied bank accounts, but the suspects allegedly still shared their images with contacts. 04 The defendants face conspiracy charges and a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Two suspects from the Dominican Republic were arrested for allegedly operating a “sextortion” scheme, creating fake collages of victims with minors to threaten them into paying.

Patricia Joanna Almonte-Frías and her partner Rineldys Feliciano Díaz-Cuevas were arrested in the Dominican Republic on August 19th and extradited to Puerto Rico on September 30th.

According to court documents, they identified and sextorted victims using Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. Almonte-Frías was allegedly tricking people into sharing sexually explicit photos and videos, which were then secretly recorded.

Díaz-Cuevas and other co-conspirators later used the images to extort the victims, threatening to share the material with their family or friends. They also sometimes made fake collages combining explicit images of victims with images of minors to make it look like the victims engaged in sexual activity with them.

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In several cases, victims even emptied their bank accounts to pay the demanded amounts – yet the suspects still shared the images with their online network of friends and family members.

The defendants are now charged with conspiracy to cyberstalk and send interstate threats, facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

“In today’s ever-changing digital environment, criminals will develop creative ways to target victims and exploit them. Extortion is a serious crime that can cause lasting financial and psychological harm to its victims,” said Carlos R. Goris, Special Agent in Charge of FBI San Juan.

He also reminded citizens to remain vigilant online and report to the authorities if you suspect you have been a victim of extortion.